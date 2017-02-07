Diversified Technologies' PEF System Enables Tons-per-Hour Fruit Processing

BEDFORD, MA--(Marketwired - Feb 7, 2017) - Diversified Technologies, Inc. has introduced a new PEF (Pulsed Electric Field) system for processing fruits and vegetables by softening their tissue at the cellular level which makes slicing, dicing, peeling, drying, and juicing easier.

Diversified Technologies' PEF System for the tissue modification of fruits and vegetables lowers their processing cost by actually making more of the cell contents accessible. Utilizing microsecond 1-5 kV/cm high voltage pulses to perforate cell membranes, this system can prepare tons-per-hour of whole fruits and vegetables for downstream processing.

Capable of up to 85% higher juicing yields, Diversified Technologies' PEF System is instantaneous and requires very low energy. Non-thermal and non-chemical, it reduces energy requirements for cutting and peeling by 20-50% with less waste and breakage, claims the firm. Systems start at 100 kW, packaged in a CE Marked NEMA 4 stainless steel enclosure.

Diversified Technologies' PEF Systems are priced from $295,000.00. Literature is available at request or online at www.divtecs.com.

About Diversified Technologies, Inc.

Diversified Technologies, Inc. is the developer and marketer of the PowerMod™ line of high voltage, high power pulse modulators, DC power supplies, and control systems. The firm's products are used worldwide in high power applications such as radar, high energy physics, defense, and food processing.

Selected several times by "R&D Magazine" as one of the 100 most significant products of the year, DTI's PowerMod™ systems are available in a wide range of voltage, current, and performance configurations.