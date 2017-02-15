Diversified Trust Promotes Nine

Senior Professionals Recognized for Leadership; Brad Crawford and Doug Turner Named Principals at the Southeast-based Comprehensive Wealth Management Firm

MEMPHIS, TN--(Marketwired - Feb 15, 2017) - Diversified Trust, an independent comprehensive wealth management firm with over $5 billion in client assets under management, announced today the promotion of nine senior professionals:

"We are pleased to recognize the promotion of nine accomplished colleagues for their dedication and commitment to our firm and our clients," said Sam Graham, CEO of Diversified Trust. "The growth of our senior staff recognizes these individuals' professional growth, advancement within the company, and unwavering commitments to our clients, and we are thrilled to reward them with well-deserved promotions."

Callaway serves as Associate Fiduciary Counsel for the firm. She works closely with the company's general counsel and senior fiduciary officer, and advises the trust and estate specialists in all of the company's offices on fiduciary administration processes and procedures. She received a Bachelor of Arts from the College of Wooster in Wooster, Ohio and a J.D. from Cumberland School of Law at Samford University in Birmingham, Tenn. She is licensed to practice law in Tennessee and is a member of the Estate Planning Council of Middle Tennessee.

Crawford is the Chief Operating Officer for the company's Memphis office. He is a member of the company's Wealth Strategies Team. He received a Bachelor of Business Administration, summa cum laude, from the University of Mississippi, where he was awarded the prestigious Taylor Medal, the highest academic honor bestowed upon an Ole Miss student upon graduation. He also received a Master of Business Administration from the University of Tennessee and completed the New York University program in Financial Planning and holds the CFP® certification awarded by the Certified Financial Planner Board of Standards, Inc.

Hicks works closely with the company's CEO and CFO and serves on the company's Business Management team. She also coordinates the company's human resources activities.

Mayhew focuses on client account administration. She received a Bachelors in Business Administration from Washington and Jefferson College in Washington, Penn.

Miller provides client support to individuals, families and institutions as par to the firm's Relationship Management team. She received a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration, cum laude, from Washington & Lee University. In addition, she completed the New York University program in Financial Planning and holds the CFP® certification awarded by the Certified Financial Planner Board of Standards, Inc.

Rich serves as Senior Vice President of Information Technology and is a member of the company's Corporate Operations team. He is responsible for the management, architecture and oversight of the firm's information technology infrastructure and platforms. Rich is a veteran of the United States Navy. He received a Bachelor of Science in Management of Information Systems, summa cum laude, from American Intercontinental University.

Rowland is a member of the Investment team at Diversified Trust. His responsibilities include financial and investment analysis, investment strategy implementation and management of client investment portfolios. Rowland received dual Bachelor of Science degrees in Economics and Business Administration from East Carolina University. He is currently a Level II CFA candidate.

Youngbauer focuses on portfolio management and client service for individuals. She joined Diversified Trust four years ago as an account manager in the company's Atlanta office. She received a Bachelor of Science degree in Finance from Kennesaw State University, and she is currently the educational requirements for CFP® certification.

Turner serves as the company's Director of Operations, managing the firm's Operations team and overseeing client reporting, technology administration and third-party partnership. He has more than 20 years of combined experience in the investment management and healthcare industries. He received a Bachelor of Science in Business with a concentration in Finance from the University of Oregon.

Diversified Trust is an independent comprehensive wealth management firm. Based in the Southeast, Diversified Trust is employee-owned with more than $5 billion of client assets under management. Its clients include individuals, multi-generational families, family offices, foundations, endowments and retirement plans. Diversified Trust has offices in Atlanta, Georgia; Greensboro, North Carolina; Memphis, Tennessee; and Nashville, Tennessee.