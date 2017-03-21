Divestco Announces Debt Financing

CALGARY, AB--(Marketwired - March 21, 2017) - Divestco Inc. ("Divestco" or the "Company") (TSX VENTURE: DVT) announces that it has entered into a secured loan with BC-OSB Holdings Ltd. (the "Lender") for $6.0 million with an initial draw of $5.0 million, repayable September 15, 2020 (the "Loan") with an interest rate of 17% per year compounded monthly in arrears until maturity. Proceeds of the Loan were used to repay a $3.2 million bridge loan with the balance being used to augment working capital.

The Loan ranks senior to the Company's other indebtedness, being $1.0 million of debentures and $5.1 million of shareholder loans, details of which have been previously reported in the Company's annual and quarterly financial filings filed on SEDAR (www.sedar.com) and on the Company's website (http://www.divestco.com/Investor-Relations/Financial-Reports.aspx).

The Company will issue to the Lender 2,675,344 share purchase warrants exercisable for the same number of Class A shares at a price of $0.05 per share unless adjusted by the TSX-V. The warrants shall be exercisable by the Lender until maturity of the Loan subject to a hold period which expires on July 18, 2017, notwithstanding early prepayment. The issuance of the share purchase warrants is subject to approval by the TSX Venture Exchange.

About the Company

Divestco provides innovative geoscience solutions to Energy and Service companies worldwide. Our customers predominantly operate in geology, geophysics, land and engineering and we work with our clients to ensure they have the right solutions, at the right time, to help them make more informed decisions. Commitment, innovation, accountability and agility form the cornerstone of our values and enable us to consistently provide reliable solutions and exceptional, personalized service in all of the core areas in which we operate. Divestco provides Software & Data, Seismic Processing, Geomatics Services, Seismic Data & Brokerage, and Land Services. Divestco is headquartered in Calgary and trades on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "DVT".

Additional information on the Company is available on its website at Divestco.com and on SEDAR at sedar.com.

Forward-Looking Information and Statements

In particular, this press release contains forward-looking information and statements pertaining to the following: the use of proceeds of the loan and the Company's contractual obligations and intentions in respect of repayment of any existing loans. This forward-looking information and the related statements are based upon factors, expectations and assumptions reflected in the forward-looking statements that reasonable at this time but no assurance can be given that these factors, expectations and assumptions will prove to be correct.

The forward-looking information and statements contained in this press release are based upon several material factors and expectations and assumptions of Divestco including, without limitation: Divestco's status as a going concern; that Divestco will continue to conduct its operations in a manner consistent with past operations; future interests rates; future availability of debt and/or equity sources to fund Divestco's capital and operating requirements as needed on terms acceptable to management of Divestco or at all; future prices for crude oil and natural gas; and the ability of the Company to complete a sale of non-strategic assets, including but not limited to finding appropriate potential purchasers who are willing to purchase such assets at market prices.

The forward-looking information and statements included in this press release are not guarantees of future performance and should not be unduly relied upon. Such information and statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking information and statements including, without limitation: general economic, market and business conditions; increased debt levels or debt service requirements; limited, unfavourable or no access to debt or equity capital markets; volatility in market prices for crude oil and natural gas; ability of Divestco's clients to explore for, develop and produce oil and gas; availability of financing and capital; the ability of Divestco's customers to pay in a timely manner; fluctuations in interest rates; demand for the Company's product and services; the lack of a suitable purchaser for Divestco's non-strategic assets; competitive actions by other companies; failure to obtain regulatory approvals in a timely manner; adverse conditions in the debt and equity markets; and government actions including changes in environment and other regulation; and certain other risks detailed from time to time in Divestco's public disclosure documents including, without limitation, those risks identified in this press release.

The forward-looking information and statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date of this press release, and Divestco does not assume any obligation to publicly update or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances, except as may be required pursuant to applicable laws.