Dividend 15 Split Corp. II: Regular Monthly Dividend Declaration for Class A & Preferred Share

February 16, 2017 16:00 ET
TORONTO, ONTARIO--(Marketwired - Feb. 16, 2017) - Dividend 15 Split Corp. II ("Dividend 15 II") declares its regular monthly distribution of $0.10000 for each Class A share and $0.04375 for each Preferred share. Distributions are payable March 10, 2017 to shareholders on record as at February 28, 2017.
Since inception Class A shareholders have received a total of $11.20 per share and Preferred shareholders have received a total of $5.40 per share inclusive of this distribution, for a combined total of $16.60.
Dividend 15 II invests in a high quality portfolio of leading Canadian dividend-yielding stocks as follows: Bank of Montreal, Bank of Nova Scotia, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, Royal Bank of Canada, Toronto-Dominion Bank, National Bank of Canada, CI Financial Corp., BCE Inc., Manulife Financial, Enbridge, Sun Life Financial, TELUS Corporation, Thomson Reuters Corporation, TransAlta Corporation, TransCanada Corporation.
Dividend 15 Split Corp. IIInvestor Relations:1-877-478-2372Local: 416-304-4443info@quadravest.comwww.dividend15.com
