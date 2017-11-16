Dividend Growth Split Corp. Announces Overnight Offering

TORONTO, ONTARIO--(Marketwired - Nov. 16, 2017) -

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES.

Dividend Growth Split Corp. (the "Company") (TSX:DGS)(TSX:DGS.PR.A) is pleased to announce it is undertaking an overnight treasury offering of class A and preferred shares.

The sales period for this overnight offering will end at 9:00 a.m. (ET) tomorrow, November 17, 2017. The offering is expected to close on or about November 29, 2017 and is subject to certain closing conditions including approval by the Toronto Stock Exchange ("TSX").

The class A shares will be offered at a price of $8.00 for a distribution rate of 15% on the issue price, and the preferred shares will be offered at a price of $10.00 for a yield to maturity of 5.9%. The closing price on the TSX for each of the class A and preferred shares on November 15, 2017 was $8.16 and $10.15, respectively. The class A and preferred share offering prices were determined so as to be non-dilutive to the most recently calculated net asset value per unit of the Company (calculated as at November 15, 2017), as adjusted for dividends and certain expenses to be accrued prior to or upon settlement of the offering.

The Company invests in a portfolio of common shares of high quality, large capitalization companies, which have among the highest dividend growth rates of those companies included in the S&P/TSX Composite Index. Currently, the portfolio consists of common shares of the following 20 companies:

Great-West Lifeco Inc.

Industrial Alliance Insurance and Financial Services Inc.

Manulife Financial Corporation

Sun Life Financial Inc.

Bank of Montreal The Bank of Nova Scotia

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce

National Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada

The Toronto-Dominion Bank CI Financial Corp.

IGM Financial Inc.

Power Corporation of Canada

BCE Inc.

Rogers Communications Inc. Shaw Communications Inc.

TELUS Corporation

Canadian Utilities Limited

Enbridge Inc.

TransCanada Corporation

The investment objectives for the class A shares are to provide holders with regular monthly cash distributions targeted to be $0.10 per class A share and to provide the opportunity for growth in the net asset value per class A share.

The investment objectives for the preferred shares are to provide holders with fixed cumulative preferential quarterly cash distributions, currently in the amount of $0.13125 per preferred share, and to return the original issue price to holders of preferred shares on the Company's maturity date (November 28, 2019).

The syndicate of agents for the offering is being led by RBC Capital Markets, CIBC Capital Markets, National Bank Financial Inc., and Scotiabank.

About Brompton Funds

Brompton Funds is a member of the Brompton Group ("Brompton"), a provider of investment management and portfolio advisory services to TSX traded investment funds since 2002 with total assets under management of approximately $2.0 billion. Brompton's investment solutions include TSX traded funds, mutual funds, and flow-through limited partnerships. For further information, please contact your investment advisor, call Brompton's investor relations line at 416-642-6000 (toll-free at 1-866-642-6001), email info@bromptongroup.com or visit our website at www.bromptongroup.com.

A short form base shelf prospectus containing important detailed information about the securities being offered has been filed with securities commissions or similar authorities in each of the provinces and territories of Canada. Copies of the short form base shelf prospectus may be obtained from a member of the syndicate. The Company intends to file a supplement to the short form base shelf prospectus and investors should read the short form base shelf prospectus and the prospectus supplement before making an investment decision. There will not be any sale or any acceptance of an offer to buy the securities being offered until the prospectus supplement has been filed with the securities commissions or similar authorities in each of the provinces and territories of Canada.

You will usually pay brokerage fees to your dealer if you purchase or sell shares of the Company on the TSX or other alternative Canadian trading system (an "exchange"). If the shares are purchased or sold on an exchange, investors may pay more than the current net asset value when buying shares of the Company and may receive less than the current net asset value when selling them.

There are ongoing fees and expenses associated with owning shares of an investment fund. An investment fund must prepare disclosure documents that contain key information about the fund. You can find more detailed information about the Company in the public filings available at www.sedar.com. Investment funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently, and past performance may not be repeated.

Certain statements contained in this document constitute forward-looking information within the meaning of Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking information may relate to matters disclosed in this document and to other matters identified in public filings relating to the Company, to the future outlook of the Company and anticipated events or results and may include statements regarding the future financial performance of the Company. In some cases, forward-looking information can be identified by terms such as "may", "will", "should", "expect", "plan", "anticipate", "believe", "intend", "estimate", "predict", "potential", "continue" or other similar expressions concerning matters that are not historical facts. Actual results may vary from such forward-looking information. Investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date hereof and we assume no obligation to update or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances.

The securities offered have not been registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or any applicable exemption from the registration requirements. This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy securities nor will there be any sale of such securities in any state in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.