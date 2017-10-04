Dividend Select 15 Corp. Announces Mailing of Notice of Meeting and Management Information Circular

TORONTO, ONTARIO--(Marketwired - Oct. 4, 2017) - Dividend Select 15 Corp. (the "Company") today announced that the Notice of Special Meeting of Shareholders and Management Information Circular relating to the previously announced special meeting to be held at 11:30 a.m. (Eastern Standard Time) on October 25, 2017, has been mailed to the shareholders of record on September 26, 2017.

The primary purpose of the meeting is to consider a special resolution to allow shareholders to continue their investment beyond the currently scheduled termination date of December 1, 2017. Shareholders will also be asked to approve a proposal authorizing the Board of Directors to amend the terms of the Management and Investment Management Agreement with the Manager to lower its management fee from 0.75% to 0.70%, to the immediate benefit of shareholders and to change the fee structure of the Company to pay a single management fee to the Manager out of which any service fee payable to the dealers will be paid.

For full details, please review the Notice of Special Meeting of Shareholders and the Management Information Circular which is available on www.sedar.com.