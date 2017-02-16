Dividend Select 15 Corp. Declares Monthly Dividend

TORONTO, ONTARIO--(Marketwired - Feb. 16, 2017) - Dividend Select 15 Corp. (The "Company") declares its monthly distribution of $0.07408 per Equity share. The distribution is payable March 10, 2017 to shareholders on record as of February 28, 2017.

Under the distribution policy announced in September 2014, the monthly dividend payable on the Equity shares is determined by applying a 10.00% annualized rate on the volume weighted average market price (VWAP) of the Equity shares over the last 3 trading days of the preceding month. As a result, Equity shareholders of record on February 28, 2017 will receive a dividend of $0.07408 per share based on the VWAP of $8.89 payable on March 10, 2017. The yield will remain stable at 10.00% (based on the VWAP) under this distribution policy.

Since inception, Equity shareholders have received a total of $4.88 per share inclusive of this distribution.

The Company invests in a portfolio of 15 Canadian companies selected from the following 20 company universe which are among the highest Canadian dividend yielding stocks.

Bank of Montreal

BCE Inc.

CIBC

CI Financial Corp.

Enbridge Inc.

EnCana Coproration

Great West Lifeco inc.

Husky Energy Inc.

National Bank of Canada

Power Corporation of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada

Loblaw Companies Limited

Sun Life Financial Inc. TELUS Corporation

The Bank of Nova Scotia

The Toronto-Dominion Bank

Thomson Reuters Corporation

TMX Group Inc.

TransAlta Corporation

TransCanada Corporation