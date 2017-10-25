Dividend Select 15 Corp.: Shareholders Approve Extension

TORONTO, ONTARIO--(Marketwired - Oct. 25, 2017) - Dividend Select 15 Corp. (the "Company") is pleased to announce that today shareholders voted 98% in favour of management's proposal to extend the currently scheduled termination date of December 1, 2017 indefinitely, and all other related amendments as outlined in the Information Circular dated September 25, 2017. Management would like to sincerely thank shareholders and their advisors for this overwhelming level of support.

Since inception, a total of $5.46 per Equity share has been declared in distributions.

The Company invests in a portfolio of 15 Canadian companies selected from the following 20 company universe which are among the highest Canadian dividend yielding stocks.

Bank of Montreal Great-West Lifeco Inc. TELUS Corporation BCE Inc. Husky Energy Inc. The Bank of Nova Scotia

CIBC National Bank of Canada The Toronto-Dominion Bank CI Financial Corp. Power Corporation of Canada Thomson Reuters Corporation Enbridge Inc. Royal Bank of Canada TMX Group Inc. EnCana Corporation Loblaw Companies Limited TransAlta Corporation Sun Life Financial Inc. TransCanada Corporation

For full details, please review the Notice of Special Meeting of Shareholders and the Management Information Circular which is available on www.sedar.com.