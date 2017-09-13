Dividend Select 15 Corp. - Special Meeting Announcement

TORONTO, ONTARIO--(Marketwired - Sept. 13, 2017) - Dividend Select 15 Corp. (the "Company") today announced that a special meeting of shareholders will be held at 11:30 a.m. (Eastern Standard Time) on October 25, 2017.

The primary purpose of the meeting is to consider a special resolution to allow shareholders to continue their investment beyond the currently scheduled termination date of December 1, 2017.

Full details of the meeting will be contained in the Notice of Meeting and Management Information Circular which will be mailed on October 4, 2017 to all shareholders of record on September 26, 2017.

The Company invests in a portfolio of 15 Canadian companies selected from the following 20 company universe, which are among the highest Canadian dividend yielding stocks.