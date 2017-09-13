News Room
September 13, 2017 16:28 ET

Dividend Select 15 Corp. - Special Meeting Announcement

TORONTO, ONTARIO--(Marketwired - Sept. 13, 2017) - Dividend Select 15 Corp. (the "Company") today announced that a special meeting of shareholders will be held at 11:30 a.m. (Eastern Standard Time) on October 25, 2017.

The primary purpose of the meeting is to consider a special resolution to allow shareholders to continue their investment beyond the currently scheduled termination date of December 1, 2017.

Full details of the meeting will be contained in the Notice of Meeting and Management Information Circular which will be mailed on October 4, 2017 to all shareholders of record on September 26, 2017.

The Company invests in a portfolio of 15 Canadian companies selected from the following 20 company universe, which are among the highest Canadian dividend yielding stocks.

Bank of Montreal Great-West Lifeco Inc. TELUS Corporation
BCE Inc. Husky Energy Inc. The Bank of Nova Scotia
CIBC Loblaw Companies Ltd. The Toronto-Dominion Bank
CI Financial Corp. National Bank of Canada Thomson Reuters Corporation
Enbridge Inc. Power Corporation of Canada TMX Group Inc.
EnCana Corporation Royal Bank of Canada TransAlta Corporation
Sun Life Financial Inc. TransCanada Corporation

