DLA Aviation Seeks Sources to Provide Transducers

RICHMOND, VA--(Marketwired - February 14, 2017) - The Defense Logistics Agency (DLA) Aviation, on February 14, released a sources sought notice to help it identify contractors who are interested in and capable of supplying it with position transducers. DLA Aviation intends to use the information it receives to help it determine how to best procure the item(s).

Interested and capable contractors must e-mail Contract Specialist Daniel S. Sink (at Daniel.Sink@dla.mil) by no later than February 20 with the following information:

Organization name, address, email address, Web site address, telephone number, and size and type of ownership for the organization

Tailored capability statement(s) addressing the particulars of this effort, with appropriate documentation supporting claims of organizational and staff capability

The administrative and management structure of teaming arrangements, if contractor anticipates significant subcontracting or teaming to provide position transducers

The applicable North American Industry Classification System (NAICS) code assigned to this procurement is 336413.

The DLA Aviation intends to evaluate all responses to identify market capacity to:

Provide services consistent in scope and scale with those described in the notice and otherwise anticipated

Secure and apply the full range of corporate financial, human capital, and technical resources required to successfully perform similar requirements

Implement a successful project management plan that includes compliance with tight program schedules, cost containment, meeting and tracking performance, hiring and retention of key personnel, and risk mitigation

Provide services under a performance based service acquisition contract

DLA Aviation, depending on the information it receives, may set-aside this opportunity for small businesses or procure the position transistors via full and open competition. It also, in its sources sought notice, reserved the right to issue multiple awards.

To receive the contract contractors also must be registered with the System for Award Management (SAM) database, and have as part of the Registration all current Representations and Certifications.

