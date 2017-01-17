DLA Seeks Contractors to Provide Insulation and Electrical Tape

WASHINGTON, DC--(Marketwired - January 17, 2017) - The Defense Logistics Agency (DLA) released on Tuesday, January 17 a solicitation for a contractor to provide it with an estimated 30,000 rolls of commercial off-the-shelf insulation and electrical tape annually.

The DLA has set aside this opportunity for small businesses. The relevant NAICS Code is 335999, and the small business size standard is 500 employees.

The DLA intends to award the contract for a base year of 12 months and also four option years.

The DLA asks all interested and capable contractors to respond by no later than February 1, 2017, and, in its solicitation, indicates that it will base its final contract award decision on a combination of price, past performance, and other evaluation factors.

For more information, visit the DLA Internet Bid Board System (DIBBS) website at https://www.dibbs.bsm.dla.mil/.

To receive the contract contractors must be registered with the System for Award Management (SAM) database, and have as part of the Registration all current Representations and Certifications.

