DLA serves Super Bowl fare to service members overseas

PHILADELPHIA, PA--(Marketwired - February 03, 2017) - As millions of Americans munch on game-day fare while watching the Super Bowl this Sunday, so will service members serving in Iraq and Afghanistan.

Warfighters overseas will be able to choose from pizza, chicken wings, mozzarella sticks, burgers, hot dogs, poppers and non-alcoholic beer while watching the game, thanks to the Defense Logistics Agency Troop Support.

Anthony Amendolia, a supervisor with DLA Troop Support's Subsistence supply chain, takes pride in delivering a taste of home to service members overseas.

"It is a good feeling to know that we are a small part of providing the meals that our warfighters eat during the Super Bowl," said Amendolia. "With all the sacrifices they make and the challenges they face, it is the very least we could do to make their day better."

Army Chief Warrant Officer 4 William Duff, theater food advisor in Iraq for the Combined Joint Area of Operations, said watching events like the Super Bowl can be a morale booster.

"Service members track a little piece of home through sports, music, current events and anything that will give them a connection back home," said Duff. "It creates the esprit de corps amongst sports fans and bragging rights for whatever team wins."

For Duff, his favorite game day foods include chicken wings, cheese sticks and jalapeno poppers.

DLA Troop Support supplies America's armed forces with $14 billion annually of food, uniforms, protective equipment, medical supplies, repair parts, and construction and equipment.

As a Department of Defense combat support agency, DLA provides the Army, Navy, Air Force, Marine Corps, other federal agencies, and joint and allied forces with a variety of logistics, acquisition and technical services. The agency sources and provides nearly 100 percent of the consumable items America's military forces need to operate, from food, fuel and energy, to uniforms, medical supplies, and construction and barrier equipment. DLA also supplies 86 percent of the military's spare parts.

Headquartered at Fort Belvoir, Virginia, DLA has more than 25,000 employees worldwide and supports more than 2,300 weapon systems. For more information about DLA, go to www.dla.mil, www.facebook.com/dla.mil or http://twitter.com/dlamil.

