dlhBOWLES to Exhibit Camera & Sensor Wash Technology at CES 2017

COLUMBIA, MD --(Marketwired - December 30, 2016) - dlhBOWLES will exhibit during CES from January 5th - 8th by showcasing their Camera & Sensor Wash technology for mobility and autonomous applications. These systems are engineered and designed to clean surfaces for optical sensors to ensure safe and reliable vision system performance. The company currently has systems in production and in development across multiple nameplates with OEMs such as BMW, Ford and GM.

"As first time exhibitors at CES, we are looking forward to promoting our proven Camera & Sensor cleaning technologies as we look to partner with other manufacturers and system integrators," said Jay Bargas, Director of Marketing. "As ADAS and Autonomous mobility systems increase in adoption and complexity, it is critical that optical sensors perform at peak efficiency for safe and reliable operation. Our Camera and Sensor Wash product approach is a key enabler for these highly engineered systems."

dlhBOWLES sees CES 2017 as a great opportunity to network with other industry leaders and build meaningful relationships through this exciting event. Meet us there!

Product demonstrations and meetings can be arranged by appointment. Contact Howard Cocklin or Jay Bargas at hcocklin@dlhbowles.com or jbargas@dlhbowles.com respectively for more information.

About dlhBOWLES:

dlhBOWLES is a global provider of innovative engineered plastic solutions serving the automotive and consumer products verticals. Leveraging over 50 years of engineering and manufacturing excellence coupled with a diverse portfolio of products and capabilities, dlhBOWLES is an established industry leader in consistently exceeding expectations in quality, delivery and customer service. dlhBOWLES is headquartered in Canton, OH and Columbia, MD with Sales Operations in Michigan. The company employs over 1,900 employees worldwide and operates multiple manufacturing and distribution facilities throughout North America.

For more information about dlhBOWLES, please visit us at dlhBOWLES.com.

Embedded video available: https://vimeo.com/160375461