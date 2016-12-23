DMC Global Corrects Payment Date of Quarterly Cash Dividend

BOULDER, CO--(Marketwired - Dec 23, 2016) - DMC Global Inc. (formerly Dynamic Materials Corporation) ( NASDAQ : BOOM) reported the correct payment date of its recently declared quarterly cash dividend of $0.02 per share is January 16, 2017, to shareholders of record as of December 31, 2016. A previous announcement cited the payment date as January 16, 2016.

About DMC

Based in Boulder, Colorado, DMC operates in two sectors: industrial infrastructure and oilfield products and services. The industrial infrastructure sector is served by DMC's NobelClad business, the world's largest manufacturer of explosion-welded clad metal plates, which are used to fabricate capital equipment utilized within various process industries and other industrial sectors. The oilfield products and services sector is served by DynaEnergetics, an international developer, manufacturer and marketer of advanced explosive components and systems used to perforate oil and gas wells. For more information, visit the Company's website at: http://www.dmcglobal.com.