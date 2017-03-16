DMC Global Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend

BOULDER, CO--(Marketwired - Mar 16, 2017) - DMC Global Inc. (formerly Dynamic Materials Corporation) ( NASDAQ : BOOM) today announced its board of directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.02 per share. The dividend is payable on April 17, 2017, to shareholders of record as of March 31, 2017.

About DMC

Based in Boulder, Colorado, DMC operates in two sectors: industrial infrastructure and oilfield products and services. The industrial infrastructure sector is served by DMC's NobelClad business, the world's largest manufacturer of explosion-welded clad metal plates, which are used to fabricate capital equipment utilized within various process industries and other industrial sectors. The oilfield products and services sector is served by DynaEnergetics, an international developer, manufacturer and marketer of advanced explosive components and systems used to perforate oil and gas wells. For more information, visit the Company's website at: http://www.dmcglobal.com.