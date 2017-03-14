DMOS Stealth Shovel Easily Weathers Extreme Review

Multi-purpose tool put through test of the four elements

JACKSON, WY--(Marketwired - Mar 14, 2017) - Neither earth, wind, fire or ice could break the DMOS Stealth Shovel during a rugged review by Gear Testathon, an independent organization that puts outdoor gear and equipment though unsolicited extreme tests. The results caused Gear Testathon to conclude that the Stealth Shovel "could be the best shovel out there."

In the Gear Testathon review, the Stealth Shovel was frozen in a bucket of ice, set on fire, exposed to 60 mph winds, beat on cement repeatedly and driven over. The Stealth Shovel lived up to its reputation by withstanding these extreme elements. In the review's synopsis, Mike Hyde said, "Under normal use, you should have no problems with this product."

The DMOS Stealth Shovel, also known as the Kicker Tool™, is a multi-purpose tool that can be used all year for activities ranging from skiing and snowboarding in the winter to gardening and landscaping in the summer, as well as activities in the spring and fall. The Stealth features a collapsible, adjustable shaft that allows for easy use and storing. Its durability is due to the fact that it is made of T- 6061 aluminum, the material used to make airplanes.

"DMOS products are intelligently built to meet the needs of users and to last a lifetime," said Susan Pieper, DMOS founder and CEO. "Gear Testathon's product review confirms what our customers have been telling us: the Stealth Shovel is the real deal."

The Stealth Shovel first came to market less than two years ago and has had strong sales. Due to the Stealth's popularity, DMOS will be releasing its next-generation multi-purpose tool, the Alpha Shovel, later this year. Among the company's recent accomplishments to date, the Alpha Shovel shattered its fundraising goal in its Kickstarter campaign in less than a day, and Pieper was named a 2016 Gold Stevie® Award winner in the Female Entrepreneur of the Year category. More information about DMOS and its products can be found at www.dmoscollective.com.

Gear Testathon's review of the Stealth Shovel and products can be accessed at www.youtube.com/watch?v=hWERrr0q1c8.

Founded in 2015, DMOS, a Jackson Hole, Wyoming, based company, was created with a simple desire to innovate outdoor tools for the backcountry to the backyard and everywhere in between. Its original product, the Stealth Shovel, was a purpose-built skier and snowboarder cult hit for building snow jumps. Today, DMOS has extended into consumer's everyday lives from outdoor adventures to home and garden. DMOS' tools are thoughtfully designed, versatile, portable, and built to last. Whether used for home and garden, outdoor or extreme sports, they bring out the professional in everyone. For more information, visit DMOS.