DMOS to Showcase Multi-Purpose Tools at National Hardware Show

Built-to-last Stealth, Alpha Shovels can be used for both play and work

JACKSON, WY--(Marketwired - Apr 27, 2017) - Attendees at the National Hardware Show have a chance to learn about DMOS Collective's multipurpose, durable tools that can be used in all seasons. DMOS will be showcasing the popular Stealth Shovel and the soon-to-be-released Alpha Shovel at Booth 501 in the Outdoor Section of the Las Vegas Convention Center on May 9-11.

The DMOS Stealth Shovel can be used year-round for a wide range of activities: gardening, landscaping, snow removal, camping, hunting, off-road recreation and winter extreme sports. It is able to handle numerous tasks because it is made with aircraft quality 6061 aluminum alloy, which allows it to withstand extreme weather elements and rugged use. The Stealth Shovel also features an adjustable shaft to meet the ergonomic needs of users and can be collapsed for easy storage or transportation.

"The versatility and durability truly sets the Stealth Shovel apart from anything else out there. A key benefit to consumers is that it brings significant cost savings because the Stealth Shovel removes the need to purchase multiple tools and their eventual replacement costs. Because it can be easily stored on a shelf, car trunk or backpack, it is the perfect tool for both work and recreation," said Susan Pieper, DMOS Founder and CEO.

Since its arrival on the market less than two years ago, consumers have been embracing the Stealth Shovel at an ever increasing rate. The positive response led to DMOS developing the Alpha Shovel, a larger version of the Stealth. The Alpha's enhanced design will allow for the moving of more materials such as dirt, mulch and snow. It will feature strap slots for easier storage and transport and glides to protect the surface of decks. The Alpha Shovel is scheduled to be released this fall.

In addition to strong sales for the Stealth Shovel, other recent DMOS accomplishments include the Alpha Shovel shattering its fundraising goal in its Kickstarter campaign in less than a day and Pieper being named a 2016 Gold Stevie® Award winner in the Female Entrepreneur of the Year category. More information about DMOS and its products can be found at www.dmoscollective.com.

About DMOS

Founded in 2015, DMOS, a Jackson Hole, Wyoming, based company, was created with a simple desire to innovate outdoor tools for the backcountry to the backyard and everywhere in between. Its original product, the Stealth Shovel, was a purpose-built skier and snowboarder cult hit for building snow jumps. Today, DMOS has extended into consumers' everyday lives from outdoor adventures to home and garden. DMOS' tools are thoughtfully designed, versatile, portable, and built to last. Whether used for home and garden, outdoor or extreme sports, they bring out the professional in everyone. For more information, visit DMOS.