Do You Know Outstanding People with Hearing Loss? Nominate Them for the 2017 Oticon Focus on People Awards

SOMERSET, NJ--(Marketwired - April 06, 2017) - Leading hearing solutions manufacturer Oticon, Inc. needs your help to identify outstanding people with hearing loss who through their accomplishments are helping to show that hearing loss does not limit a person's ability to achieve, contribute and excel for the 2017 Oticon Focus on People Awards.

Hearing loss is the third most-common physical condition, after arthritis and heart disease, and it can affect every aspect of life, including physical and mental health, relationships and self-esteem. Outdated stereotypes and negative perception of what it means to live with hearing loss often discourage people from seeking life-changing help.

In 1997, Oticon, Inc. took aim at negative stereotypes and misperceptions about living with hearing loss with the launch of Oticon Focus on People Awards. More than 19 years later, this national awards program has honored more than 260 people with hearing loss who are role models for all.

Nominate Today

Anyone may nominate. People with all degrees of hearing loss -- from mild to more severe -- are eligible. There is also a special category for hearing care practitioners with or without hearing loss. Quick and easy nomination forms, available online at www.oticon.com/FOP, can be completed online.

Deadline for nominations is May 15, 2017.

Image Available: http://www.marketwire.com/library/MwGo/2017/4/5/11G135232/Images/FOP_logo_17-3625a4db435cab7383bf330b9d5d6068.jpg