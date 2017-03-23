Document Security Systems, Inc. Announces Fourth Quarter and Year End 2016 Earnings Conference Call

ROCHESTER, NY--(Marketwired - Mar 23, 2017) - Document Security Systems, Inc. ( NYSE MKT : DSS) ("DSS") (the "Company"), a leader in anti-counterfeiting and authentication solutions, will hold a conference call on Tuesday, March 28, 2017 at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time (1:30 p.m. Pacific Time) to discuss results for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2016. Financial results will be issued in a press release prior to the call.

DSS CEO Jeff Ronaldi, CFO Phil Jones, and Board Chairman Robert Fagenson will host the presentation, followed by a question and answer period.

Date: Tuesday, March 28, 2017

Time: 4:30 p.m. ET (1:30 p.m. PT)

U.S. Dial-in: (800) 862-9098

International Dial-in: (785) 424-1051

Please call the conference telephone number ten minutes prior to the start time. An operator will register your name and organization.

A replay of the call will be available after 7:30 p.m. ET on March 28 through April 11, 2017. U.S. replay dial-in: (844) 488-7474, Access Code 50208814

ABOUT DOCUMENT SECURITY SYSTEMS

Document Security Systems, Inc.'s ( NYSE MKT : DSS) products and solutions are used by governments, corporations and financial institutions to defeat fraud and to protect brands and digital information from the expanding world-wide counterfeiting problem. DSS technologies help ensure the authenticity of both digital and physical financial instruments, identification documents, sensitive publications, brand packaging and websites. DSS continually invests in research and development to meet the ever-changing security needs of its clients and offers licensing of its patented technologies. For more information on DSS and its subsidiaries, please visit www.DSSsecure.com.

For more information on the AuthentiGuard Suite, please visit www.authentiguard.com.

