Document Security Systems, Inc. CEO Jeff Ronaldi Interviewed on "CEO Money America's Business Show"

Mr. Ronaldi Discusses DSS's Progress Including Growth of Anti-Counterfeiting Technology AuthentiGuard and Expansion into Asian Pacific Market

ROCHESTER, NY--(Marketwired - Oct 27, 2017) - Document Security Systems, Inc. (NYSE American: DSS), ("DSS", the "Company"), a leader in anti-counterfeit, authentication, and diversion protection technologies whose products and solutions are used by governments, corporations and financial institutions to defeat fraud and to help ensure the authenticity of both digital and physical financial instruments, identification documents, sensitive publications, brand packaging and websites, announced today that CEO Jeff Ronaldi was interviewed by WFN1.com's Michael Yorba, host of "CEO Money America's Business Show".

The interview can be found in its entirety on the WFN1.com home page or by visiting Document Security Systems Investor page: http://irdirect.net/DSS/corporate_overview.

During the interview, Mr. Ronaldi discusses how the Company's proprietary anti-counterfeiting and brand protection technology, AuthentiGuard®, is well-positioned to provide authentication and protection solutions for corporations, consumer product companies and governments.

"There is a serious problem among our traditional and e-commerce marketplaces. The quality and legitimacy of the products we buy, the food we eat, and the documents we rely on, is being compromised -- and as a result -- our safety is being put at risk," stated Ronaldi. "Our goal at DSS is to provide a proven and secure solution that allows all members of the supply chain, from the producers to the end-users, the ability to authenticate, at any time, the products that are being distributed, purchased, relied-upon and consumed," added Ronaldi.

ABOUT DOCUMENT SECURITY SYSTEMS, INC.

For over 15 years, Document Security Systems, Inc. ("DSS") has protected corporations, financial institutions, and governments from sophisticated and costly fraud. DSS' innovative anti-counterfeit, authentication, and brand protection solutions are deployed to prevent attacks which threaten products, digital presence, financial instruments, and identification. AuthentiGuard®, the company's flagship product, provides authentication capability through a smartphone application so businesses can empower a wide range of employees, supply chain personnel, and consumers to track their brands and verify authenticity. For more information visit dsssecure.com.

The Company's wholly-owned subsidiary, DSS Plastics Group (DSSPG), acquired by DSS in 2006, has been manufacturing advanced plastic cards and related products for businesses worldwide for over 40 years. Utilizing DSS core anti-fraud technologies, DSSPG's expertise includes security printing, plastic card manufacturing, Enhanced Tribal Cards, RFID products, SwiftColor InkJet Plastic Cards, Secure Card Designs and Polycarbonate card production. DSSPG's vast experience and knowledge has made them a leader in the plastic card industry, and has resulted in an impressive client list consisting of numerous governmental agencies, social media giants, global technology firms, and U.S. professional sports organizations and events. For more information on DSS Plastics Group visit dssplasticsgroup.com.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Forward-looking statements that may be contained in this press release, including, without limitation, statements related to the Company's plans, strategies, objectives, expectations, potential value, intentions and adequacy of resources, are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act and contain words such as "believes," "anticipates," "expects," "plans," "intends" and similar words and phrases. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from the results projected in any forward-looking statement. In addition to the factors specifically noted in the forward-looking statements, other important factors, risks and uncertainties that could result in those differences include, but are not limited to, our ability to continue the growth in sales of AuthentiGuard and manage our expenses, as well as those risks disclosed in the "Risk Factors" section of the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2016, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on March 28, 2017. Forward-looking statements that may be contained in this press release are being made as of the date of its release, and the Company assumes no obligation to update the forward-looking statements, or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those projected in the forward-looking statements.