Document Security Systems, Inc. Files Patent Infringement Suits

ROCHESTER, NY--(Marketwired - Apr 17, 2017) - Document Security Systems, Inc. ( NYSE MKT : DSS) ("DSS") announced today that it has filed lawsuits against Cree, Inc., Seoul Semiconductor Co., Ltd. and Seoul Semiconductor, Inc., and Everlight Electronics Co., Ltd. and Everlight Americas, Inc., in the United States District Court for the Eastern District of Texas, Marshall Division. The complaints allege infringement of several of DSS's Light Emitting Diode ("LED") patents. DSS's lead counsel for these cases is Russ August & Kabat, located in Los Angeles, California.

