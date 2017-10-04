Document Security Systems, Inc. Regains Full NYSE American Compliance

ROCHESTER, NY--(Marketwired - Oct 4, 2017) - Document Security Systems, Inc. (NYSE American: DSS), ("DSS", the "Company"), a leader in anti-counterfeit, authentication, and diversion protection technologies whose products and solutions are used by governments, corporations and financial institutions to defeat fraud and to help ensure the authenticity of both digital and physical financial instruments, identification documents, sensitive publications, brand packaging and websites, announced today that it received correspondence from the NYSE American LLC Exchange ("NYSE American") dated October 2, 2017 confirming that DSS has regained full compliance with the NYSE American's continued listing requirements.

As previously reported, the Company was previously notified by the NYSE American that it was not in compliance with the exchange's stockholders' equity continued listing standards, and was instructed by the NYSE American to submit a plan of compliance addressing how it intended to regain compliance by October 2, 2017, which it did in due course. The Company has complied with the initiatives set forth in that plan and will continue to trade on the NYSE American exchange under the symbol "DSS".

ABOUT DOCUMENT SECURITY SYSTEMS, INC.

For over 15 years, Document Security Systems, Inc. ("DSS") has protected corporations, financial institutions, and governments from sophisticated and costly fraud. DSS' innovative anti-counterfeit, authentication, and brand protection solutions are deployed to prevent attacks which threaten products, digital presence, financial instruments, and identification. AuthentiGuard®, the company's flagship product, provides authentication capability through a smartphone application so businesses can empower a wide range of employees, supply chain personnel, and consumers to track their brands and verify authenticity. For more information visit dsssecure.com.

The Company's wholly-owned subsidiary, DSS Plastics Group (DSSPG), acquired by DSS in 2006, has been manufacturing advanced plastic cards and related products for businesses worldwide for over 40 years. Utilizing DSS core anti-fraud technologies, DSSPG's expertise includes security printing, plastic card manufacturing, Enhanced Tribal Cards, RFID products, SwiftColor InkJet Plastic Cards, Secure Card Designs and Polycarbonate card production. DSSPG's vast experience and knowledge has made them a leader in the plastic card industry, and has resulted in an impressive client list consisting of numerous governmental agencies, social media giants, global technology firms, and U.S. professional sports organizations and events. For more information on DSS Plastics Group visit dssplasticsgroup.com.

Keep up-to-date on DSS events and developments by joining our online communities at Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn and our DSS Investor Update List.