DOJ Seeks Dry Goods for Texas FCC

BEAUMONT, TX--(Marketwired - February 27, 2017) - The Federal Bureau of Prison - Federal Correctional Complex (FCC) Beaumont in Texas released on February 27 Solicitation RFQP05021700014 for the provision of quarterly dry good items, which the contractors who receives the contract must deliver to the FCC in Beaumont between April 1 and June 30, 2017.

The FCC in Beaumont is located at 5980 Knauth Road. The NAICS Code for this solicitation is 311991, and the DOJ intends to award a firm-fixed price contract to a small business.

The DOJ, also in its solicitation, reserved the right to issue single or multiple awards for this provision.

Responses are due by no later than March 13, and the DOJ invites faith- and/or community-based organizations to submit offers/quotes for contracts for which they are eligible.

To receive the contract, contractors also must be registered with the System for Award Management (SAM) database, and have as part of the Registration all current Representations and Certifications.

