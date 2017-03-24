DOJ Seeks Small Business to Provide Cheese at USP McCreary

PINE KNOT, KY--(Marketwired - March 24, 2017) - The Federal Bureau of Prisons, United States Penitentiary McCreary, in Pine Knot, Kentucky released a solicitation on Friday, March 24 for a contractor to provide it with cheese.

The solicitation is a total small business set-aside solicitation, with an applicable NAICS code of 311513. The Federal Bureau of Prisons also invites faith- and/or community-based organizations to submit offers/bids, if they are eligible.

The contractor who receives the contract must deliver the cheese starting to the United States Penitentiary on Federal Way in Pine Knot in April 2017.

The Federal Bureau of Prisons in its solicitation reserved its right to make single or multiple awards based on best value, and issue an award to the responsible quoter(s) whose quote, conforming to the solicitation, is most advantageous to the government based on price, past performance, quality, comparison with other offers, and administrative cost.

Interested contractors can e-mail Procurement/Property Specialist Eric Hudson at ehudson@bop.gov with offers.

The contractor who receives this contract must be registered with the System for Award Management (SAM) database and have as part of the Registration all current Representations and Certifications.

US Federal Contractor Registration, the world's largest third-party government registration firm, completes the required Registrations on behalf of its clients. It also makes available information about opportunities like this, as well as training on how to locate, research, and respond to opportunities.

For more information, to get started with a SAM registration, or to learn more about how US Federal Contractor Registration can help your business succeed, call 877-252-2700, ext. 1.

We also make available for our clients and for contracting officers our proprietary Advanced Federal Procurement Data Search (AFPDS). Our Advanced Federal Procurement Data Search (AFPDS) gives you in one place instant bid notifications, bid proposal prospecting, and information about government procurement officers. We make this search tool available to clients, as part of our commitment to helping each and every USFCR client succeed and thrive as a government contractor.

For contracting officers, the AFPDS gives them in one place access to a database of available contractors and also a place to post information about opportunities. Contracting officers get free access to AFPDS. We also provide interested contracting officers a list of contractors who may be able to provide a service and/or product that they need.

To learn more about how we can help you succeed as a government contractor, call 877-252-2700, ext. 1.