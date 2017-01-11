DOL Seeks Contractor to Provide Double Door Lockers

LOGAN, WV--(Marketwired - January 11, 2017) - The Department of Labor (DOL) Mine Safety and Health Administration (MSHA) released on Wednesday, January 11 a solicitation for contractors who can provide double door lockers (wardrobes) for the Logan, WV and Prestonsburg, KY field offices.

The associated North American Industrial Classification System (NAICS) code for this procurement is 332999 with a small business size standard of 750 employees, or NAICS code 337124 with a small business size standard of 750 employees.

The MSHA intends to award a firm fixed price contract for this project, and interested contractors must be able to deliver the double door lockers (wardrobes) to the Logan office by or near March 15, 2017 and to the Prestonsburg office by or near April 15, 2017.

All interested contractors must respond to Contract Specialist Jennifer McKeever at mckeever.jennifer@dol.gov by no later than January 12, 2017 at 3 p.m. EST with information about available cabinets, and delivery and installation costs.

The MSHA intends to issue an award to the lowest price, technically acceptable contractor. In order to be technically acceptable, contractors must provide sufficient details in their quotes for the MSHA to determine that they can meet all requirements.

To receive the contract contractors must be registered with the System for Award Management (SAM) database, and have as part of the Registration all current Representations and Certifications.

