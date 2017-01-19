DOL to issue RFP for Contractor to Operate the Northlands Job Corps Center

VERGENNES, VT--(Marketwired - January 19, 2017) - The Department of Labor (DOL), Employment Training Administration, announced on Thursday, January 19 plans to issue an RFP for the continued operation of the Northlands Job Corps Center, in Vergennes, Vermont.

Job Corps is a national residential and non-residential training and employment program, and outreach/admissions and career transition services that the DOL operates to address barriers to employment that disadvantaged youth, ages 16-24 years, face.

The DOL intends to issue a contract with a two-year base period (December 1, 2017 through November 30, 2019) plus three one-year renewal options. The contractor who receives the contract will provide center operations, outreach/admissions, career transition services, career technical training, counseling/residential living programs, and provide the following support services:

Health services

Student records processing

Behavior management system

Clothing issuances

Mail and legal services

The contractor who receives the contract also must provide overall center management and administration, including:

Contract and personnel management

Staff training

Financial management

Procurement and property management

Facility operations and maintenance

Security and safety services

Community relations

Public information

The Outreach and Admissions contract goals for recruitment anticipate the enrollment of 130 applicants, and the Career Transitional Services contract goals anticipate providing services to 185 graduates and 108 former enrollees.

The Northlands Job Corps Center property includes approximately 16 acres of land, which consists of 24 buildings. The average capacity for the center is 220 youth, of which 208 are residential (133 males and 75 females) and 12 non-residential (4 males and 8 females).

The DOL intends to issue the RFP by no later than February 6, 2017, and requires all interested and capable contractors to respond to the RFP by no later than April 5, 2017 at 12 p.m. EST. The RFP will include point-of-contact information and information about a site visit.

To receive the contract contractors must be registered with the System for Award Management (SAM) database, and have as part of the Registration all current Representations and Certifications.

