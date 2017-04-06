Dolat Ventures acquired by China Based Battery Manufacturer

NEW YORK, NY--(Marketwired - April 06, 2017) - DOLAT VENTURES, INC. ( OTC PINK : DOLV) announces recent corporate developments.

The control of the Company was acquired by Mr. DeQun Wang on January 11, 2017 pursuant to an agreement that was entered into on December 2, 2016. On that date Mr. Wang acquired 300,000 shares of the Company's Class C Preferred Stock which is convertible into 750,000,000 shares of the Company's common stock and carries an equal number of votes.

Incorporation authorizing the preferred stock, the Company also acquired all of the issued and outstanding shares of Ji Ming Yang Amperex Technology Limited (Ji Ming Yang), a Chinese corporation in exchange for one hundred thousand Class D Preferred Stock convertible into 100,000,000 shares of the Company's common stock. Subject to FINRA approval the Company will reflect the new business combination by changing its name to JB&ZJMY Holding Company, Inc. and seeking a new symbol.

About Ji Ming Yang Amperex Technology Limited

Founded in March of 2015, http://zhongjimingyang.com/en Ji Ming Yang focuses on the development of batteries for "New Energy Vehicles". The company possesses a number of patents seeking to enhance and extend battery life while also reduce operating costs. The Company seeks to commercialize solutions to the problems faced by all vehicle battery manufactures, such as shortage of battery life, expensive materials, and charging station issues.

As part of the acquisition the company will be offering to current and future employees based in the Peoples Republic of China the opportunity to purchase new JB&ZJMY common stock units for $0.10 (Ten Cents USD) per share with one warrant attached exercisable for two years at $0.15 (Fifteen Cents USD) for a total of 10,000,000 (Ten Million) units pursuant to a Regulation S offering on a best efforts basis expiring on July 17th 2017.

The Company intends to file consolidated financial statements reflecting the acquisition during the next two weeks. We thank our shareholders for their interest in the Company and patience while we bring our filings current.

Legal Disclaimer

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27a of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended and section 21e of the Securities and Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Those statements include the intent, belief or current expectations of the company and its management team. Forward-looking statements are projections of events, revenues, income, future economics, research, development, reformulation, product performance or management's plans and objectives for future operations. Some or all of the events or results anticipated by these forward-looking statements may not occur. Prospective investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties, and that actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors. Accomplishing the strategy described herein is significantly dependent upon numerous factors, many that are not in management's control.