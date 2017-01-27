DOLLAR GENERAL SHAREHOLDER ALERT BY FORMER LOUISIANA ATTORNEY GENERAL: KAHN SWICK & FOTI, LLC REMINDS INVESTORS WITH LOSSES IN EXCESS OF $100,000 of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against Dollar General Corporation - (DG)

NEW ORLEANS, LA--(Marketwired - January 27, 2017) - Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC ("KSF") and KSF partner, the former Attorney General of Louisiana, Charles C. Foti, Jr., reminds investors that they have until March 20, 2017 to file lead plaintiff applications in a securities class action lawsuit against Dollar General Corporation ( NYSE : DG), if they purchased the Company's securities between March 10, 2016 and November 30, 2016, inclusive (the "Class Period"). The action is pending in United States District Court for the Middle District of Tennessee.

What You May Do

If you purchased securities of Dollar General and would like to discuss your legal rights and how this case might affect you and your right to recover for your economic loss, you may, without obligation or cost to you, call toll-free at 1-877-515-1850 or email KSF Managing Partner Lewis Kahn (lewis.kahn@ksfcounsel.com). If you wish to serve as a lead plaintiff in this class action, you must petition the Court by March 20, 2017.

About the Lawsuit

Dollar General and certain of its executives are charged with failing to disclose material information during the Class Period, violating federal securities laws.

On August 25, 2016, Dollar General announced disappointing second quarter 2016 financial and operational results caused by "a reduction in both SNAP participation rates and benefit levels."

Then, on December 1, 2016, Dollar General announced third quarter 2016 financial and operational results that included a reduction in same-store sales. The Company cited reductions in SNAP benefits as a major contributor of the disappointing results, and admitted that the benefit reductions "affect[] about 56% of our store base."

On this news, the price of Dollar General's shares plummeted.

