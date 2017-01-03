Dolly Varden Appoints New Officer

VANCOUVER, BC--(Marketwired - January 03, 2017) - Dolly Varden Silver Corporation (TSX VENTURE: DV) ( OTC PINK : DOLLF) (the "Company" or "Dolly Varden") announces that Ben Whiting, P. Geo., has been appointed as the Company's new Vice President of Exploration effective today. The Company thanks Rory Kutluoglu for his services as Vice President of Exploration, a position he held since August 2016.

Ben Whiting is a professional geoscientist with more than 35 years' experience in the international mining industry. He has worked for both major & junior companies, managing a wide range of operations from exploration through to production. He has also acted as a special advisor on mining industry matters to government agencies, the World Bank, and is a past Adjunct Professor of Queen's University in the Geological Sciences & Mining Engineering departments. Mr. Whiting is an "Economic Geology" medal award winner and winner of the 2008 IAC "Explorer of the Year" award. He is a member of the Association of Professional Engineers & Geoscientists of British Columbia (APEGBC), the Association of Professional Geoscientists of Ontario (APGO), La Asociación de Ingenieros de Minas Metalurgistas y Geólogos de México (AIMMGM), the Canadian Institute of Mining, Metallurgy and Petroleum (CIM) and a Fellow and past-editor of the Society of Economic Geologists (SEG). He is the current Vice President of Exploration for Orex Minerals Inc. and Barsele Minerals Corp.

About Dolly Varden - Dolly Varden Silver Corporation is a mineral exploration company focused on the exploration of the Dolly Varden silver property located in northwestern British Columbia, Canada. The entire Dolly Varden property is considered to be highly prospective for hosting high-grade precious metal deposits, since it comprises the same structural and stratigraphic setting that host numerous other, on-trend, high-grade deposits (Eskay Creek, Brucejack).

