Dome9 Announces New Integration with Google Cloud Platform

SAN FRANCISCO, CA and MOUNTAIN VIEW, CA--(Marketwired - Mar 6, 2017) - Dome9 Security, a leader in cloud infrastructure security, today announced integration with the Google Cloud Platform (GCP) ahead of the Google Cloud Next 2017 Conference in San Francisco. GCP customers can manage security and compliance in new ways across public and multi-cloud infrastructure environments using the powerful control fabric of the Dome9 Arc platform.

"As enterprises continue to move their business-critical applications to the public cloud, there is a growing need for comprehensive security solutions that are purpose-built for public cloud environments and simplify management of security and compliance in cloud environments," said Zohar Alon, CEO and co-founder of Dome9. "Enterprise cloud customers are looking for a one-stop security platform that will allow them to simplify security operations across different cloud environments from a consolidated control plane."

Dome9's innovative SaaS platform offers powerful capabilities to manage security, compliance and governance in multi-cloud environments. Key features for Google Cloud customers include:

Dome9 Clarity, which allows security and operations teams to visualize and assess the network security posture of their public cloud environments by analyzing network firewalls and tags, and attached network-based assets such as Google Compute Engine virtual machines and load balancers

Ability to review policies and resources across Google Cloud projects and regions

Rapid identification of misconfigurations and vulnerabilities that could lead to downtime or costly breaches, allowing for proactive resolution

Dome9 Compliance Engine automation framework to test conformance to industry best practices and manage compliance

Ability to specify and enforce custom governance policies that are tailored to their business needs

Dome9 Arc uses the security capabilities offered by Google Cloud and combines them with cloud-agnostic policy orchestration. API-enabled support eliminates the need to install and manage agents in highly dynamic cloud environments. Customers can specify and manage security policies uniformly across different cloud services. With the proliferation of platform services such as databases and load balancers where it is not possible to install agents, an agentless approach is the preferred method.

Support for Google Cloud Platform is available immediately to all Dome9 customers. Dome9 is exhibiting at booth #A20 during the Google Cloud Next 2017 Conference. To schedule time with the team, please email contact@dome9.com.

About Dome9

Dome9 delivers verifiable cloud infrastructure security, compliance and governance to all businesses at all times across all public clouds. The Dome9 Arc SaaS platform leverages cloud-native security capabilities and cloud-agnostic policy automation to bring comprehensive network security, advanced IAM protection and continuous compliance and governance to every public cloud environment. Dome9 offers technologies to assess security posture, detect misconfigurations, model gold standard policies, protect against attacks and insider threats, and conform to security best practices in the cloud. Enterprises use Dome9 Arc for faster and more effective cloud security operations, pain-free compliance and governance, and Rugged DevOps practices. Learn more at https://dome9.com.

