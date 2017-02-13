Dome9 Scores a Double Win with Cybersecurity Excellence and Cyber Defense Magazine Awards

Dome9 Arc Platform Recognized for its Unparalleled Public Cloud Security and Compliance Capabilities

MOUNTAIN VIEW, CA--(Marketwired - Feb 13, 2017) - Dome9 Security, the leader in cloud infrastructure security, today announced that Dome9 Arc, the company's acclaimed cloud security platform, was named Best Cloud Security Product in the 2017 Cybersecurity Excellence Awards. Dome9 Arc was also recognized as the 2017 Editor's Choice in Cloud Security Solutions for the Cyber Defense Magazine Awards.

The Cybersecurity Excellence Awards honor individuals, products and companies that demonstrate excellence, innovation and leadership in information security. The winners were selected based on the strength of their nomination and the popular vote by members of the information security community. The Cyber Defense Magazine Awards recognize next-generation information security leaders. The winners were selected by CISSP, FMDHS, CEH and other certified security professionals.

"As the leader in public cloud security and compliance, Dome9 is proud to be recognized by customers and certified cybersecurity experts with these top industry awards," said Zohar Alon, co-founder and CEO, Dome9. "Security and compliance challenges remain top barriers to public cloud adoption. Dome9 Arc gives enterprises the technology they need to efficiently manage security and compliance in public and multi-cloud environments at scale."

Dome9 Arc offers comprehensive network security, advanced IAM protection, and automated compliance and governance management to customers of public cloud services, including Amazon Web Services (AWS) and Microsoft Azure. Using the innovative SaaS platform, public cloud customers can visualize their network assets and assess the security posture of their cloud environments in real-time to discover any vulnerabilities, compromised workloads, open ports or misconfigurations. Dome9 Arc goes beyond just monitoring, allowing administrators to fix network security misconfigurations and vulnerabilities from within the platform and put in place controls to continuously enforce security policies over time.

IAM Safety is a powerful feature of Dome9 Arc that acts as a firewall for a cloud's native Identity and Access Management (IAM) controls, providing an additional layer of protection where it is needed. The Compliance Engine delivers comprehensive compliance and governance management in all public cloud environments, allowing businesses to quickly assess their compliance posture with automated data gathering and testing, identify and fix issues, enforce compliance requirements and prove compliance in audits.

Visit the Dome9 booth as RSA 2017 - booth #4429 in the North Expo Hall. Meet Dome9 at the conference: http://go.dome9.com/RSA-2017.html

