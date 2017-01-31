Dome9 Strengthens Executive Team to Accelerate Business Growth

Charter to Drive Sales, Marketing Strategy and Execution for Market Expansion

MOUNTAIN VIEW, CA--(Marketwired - Jan 31, 2017) - Dome9 Security, the leader in cloud infrastructure security, today announced it has expanded its executive team, appointing James Sortino as the vice president of worldwide sales and operations, and Suda Srinivasan as the vice president of growth. Reporting directly to Dome9 CEO and co-founder Zohar Alon, Jim and Suda are tasked with defining and executing an aggressive growth strategy to continue Dome9's business momentum. The company more than doubled its revenue in 2016, adding organizations such as Pacific Life and GameStop to its growing list of customers.

"Dome9's growth over the past year has been staggering -- and we have the business figures and accolades to show for it," said Zohar Alon. "Jim and Suda bring the right blend of experience and expertise to Dome9 to accelerate growth in global markets further. Dome9 will continue to be the gold standard for fast and effective cloud security operations, breach prevention and pain-free compliance and governance management for the public cloud."

Jim is a technology industry veteran with over 20 years selling network security solutions. Prior to joining Dome9, Jim was in charge of the western operations at Trend Micro and responsible for strategy and development of enterprise sales, field marketing and the channel. He has been particularly effective in building teams including enterprise sales, pre and post engineering, threat intelligence, field marketing, and inside and channel sales for a number of security startups as well as large security companies. Most recently Jim has held sales leadership positions at Application Security and Entrust and has been a speaker in various CSO forums. At Dome9, Jim oversees sales and channel. Jim holds an MBA from Drexel University and BA in Computer Science and Business Administration from Villanova University.

Suda is a seasoned business executive with over 15 years of experience in the technology industry. Most recently, Suda drove product marketing efforts at Nutanix, the leader in enterprise cloud computing and integrated systems that made its public market debut in 2016. Suda's extensive career in technology also includes engineering, strategy consulting and marketing roles at Microsoft, Coraid and Deloitte. At Dome9, Suda is responsible for leading marketing and is chartered to drive product marketing strategy, increase brand awareness and continue market expansion working with the sales and engineering teams. Suda has an MBA from Stanford Graduate School of Business and an MS in Computer Science from the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign.

Since its launch in 2011, the Dome9 Arc SaaS platform has seen widespread adoption from public cloud security architects and operations teams. Dome9's ability to visualize a customer's network security posture, detect misconfigurations, model gold standard policies, protect against attacks and identity theft, enables security best practices in the cloud for any enterprise. In 2016 alone, Dome9 announced a variety of features, including its new, robust Compliance Engine, an advanced IAM protection solution for Amazon Web Services (AWS) and its achievement of AWS Security Competency and ISO 27001 Certification. The company augmented this with SOC 2 Type 2 certification in early January 2017.

In addition, Dome9 recently announced pay-as-you-scale economics to cloud security for its customers on AWS marketplace. Customers that sign up for the Dome9 Arc SaaS service on AWS Marketplace will now pay for the service through their integrated AWS bill. With the Dome9 Flex for AWS billing model, customers reap the rewards of truly fractional consumption by paying for enterprise-class cloud infrastructure security and compliance only when instances and services are running in their AWS environment.

Dome9's recent technology advancements and business growth have resulted in multiple industry acknowledgments, including being named as a CRN Emerging Vendor for 2016 and as a finalist in the 2016-2017 Cloud Awards.

About Dome9

Dome9 delivers verifiable cloud infrastructure security and compliance to all businesses at all times across all public clouds. The Dome9 Arc SaaS platform leverages cloud-native security capabilities and cloud-agnostic policy automation to bring comprehensive network security, advanced IAM protection, and continuous compliance to every public cloud environment. Dome9 offers technologies to assess security posture, detect misconfigurations, model gold standard policies, protect against attacks and insider threats, and conform to security best practices in the cloud. Enterprise organizations to SMBs use Dome9 Arc for faster and more effective cloud security operations, pain-free compliance and governance, and rugged DevOps practices. Learn more at www.dome9.com.