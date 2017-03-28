Agreement Enables Dominovas to Deploy Multiple RUBICON™ Installations Expeditiously and With Significant Cost Savings

ATLANTA, GA--(Marketwired - Mar 28, 2017) - Dominovas Energy Corporation ( OTCQB : DNRG) announced today that it has signed an agreement with Leveraged Green Energy (LGE) http://lgefund.net/ based in Washington DC which will facilitate financing, development and production of the RUBICON™ fuel cell energy generating system. LGE was established to identify, invest in, develop and commercialize clean energy technologies. LGE holds ownership stakes in green energy technology companies and has a significant portfolio of license rights from these companies.

Under the terms of the agreement, Dominovas will turn over the plans for the RUBICON™ System to SOFC SYNGAS S.r.l. http://www.sofcsyngas.com/en/, an Italian limited liability company ("SS") for production of the RUBICON™. SS, which is supported and funded by LGE, the 80% owner of SOFC Syngas, will produce RUBICON™ units for Dominovas Energy for multiple deployments in South Africa, Brazil, India and Indonesia, as well as support future deployments around the world.

With the execution of this agreement, Dominovas will now focus solely on continuing its business development throughout the world for the advancement of its technology on a Megawatt (MW) scale. As the Company has committed to utility-grade scale energy, it now has a partner to assist in the facilitation and manufacturing, thereof. The agreement contains proprietary clauses with respect to price, but Dominovas will remain competitive in the market place. The first MW RUBICON™ systems are expected to be received within the next 24 months.

Dominovas Chief Operating Officer and President of its Fuel Cell Division Michael Watkins said, "Innovative collaboration has long-been a belief held by this Company. We believe that joining forces with LGE will propel us to the heights and scale we have toiled to reach in a much more efficient and expedient manner."

LGE Chief Executive Officer, Edward Manukian, was quoted as saying, "LGE's charter is to expand its role in the world of renewable energy. We have closely followed Dominovas Energy and believe their ability to market SOFC systems is ground-breaking. We are thrilled to partner with them and look forward to a great business relationship in collaboration for the advancement of the technology."

Dominovas management has been working diligently to obtain financing and production support for the RUBICON™ System. The Company has a significant opportunity for market penetration in South America, Latin America, Africa, Indonesia and India for greater than 25MW per year for the RUBICON™ deployment in these markets.

About Leveraged Green Energy (LGE)

LGE was established to identify, invest in, develop and commercialize clean energy technologies. LGE holds ownership stakes in green energy technology companies and has a significant portfolio of license rights from these companies. Currently, LGE holds principal investments in Advanced Plasma Power Limited, Plasma Green Energy LP, SOLIDpower S.p.A., SOFC Syngas S.r.l. and Port Fuels & Materials Services, Inc.

About Dominovas Energy Corporation ( OTCQB : DNRG)

Founded in 2005, Dominovas Energy Corporation (DEC) is a publicly traded company, based in Nevada. With its operating headquarters in Atlanta, Georgia, USA, Dominovas Energy Corporation is a leading power solutions provider to emerging markets around the world. DEC seeks to deploy its proprietary RUBICON™ Solid Oxide Fuel Cell (SOFC) technology, the ORCAS™ hydro systems and sourced clean coal technology for deployment in multi-megawatt power generation units worldwide. The worldwide need of clean and efficient production and distribution of is well documented. Dominovas Energy recognizes that worldwide, the markets offer immense potential for commercial development of energy resources. Dominovas Energy is aggressively moving to allocate its intellectual and financial capital forthwith, in order to strategically address this opportunity. By engaging throughout the world, Dominovas Energy is committed to creating shareholder value by not only generating guaranteed revenue streams, but also by increasing the value of "human and community capital." Devoted to core values by operating under the utmost of honesty and integrity in all its business transactions, Dominovas Energy is additionally dedicated to respecting the rights of all individuals, while acknowledging and respecting all cultures necessary to support the growth and development of the communities and countries in which it operates. The Company strongly believes that the impact of advanced "energy" technology can and will positively change the world, and Dominovas Energy is resolute in its mission to provide electricity where and when economically viable.

For more information, visit www.dominovasenergy.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release, as well as other statements made by Dominovas Energy Corporation (the "Company"), contain forward-looking statements that reflect, when made, the Company's current views with respect to current events and financial performance. Such forward-looking statements are subject to many risks, uncertainties and factors relating to the Company's operations and business environment, which may cause the actual results of the Company to be materially different from any future results. All statements that address future operating, financial or business performance or the Company's strategies or expectations are forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from these forward-looking statements as is applicable would be discussed under captions as follows: "Risk Factors" and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" in the Company's filings as would be filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission as required. New risks and uncertainties arise from time to time, and it is impossible for us to predict these events or how they may affect the Company. It should be remembered that the price of the ordinary shares and any income from them can go down as well as up. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events and/or otherwise, except as may be required by law.