Domo Announces Domo Business-in-a-Box to Accelerate the Data Revolution Across the Enterprise

Rapid-deployment dashboards for every business decision maker in sales, marketing, finance and operations drive faster ROI

SILICON SLOPES, UT--(Marketwired - March 22, 2017) - Building on its extensive library of pre-built data connectors, apps and content, Domo announced Domo Business-in-a-Box, a complete set of pre-installed, rapid deployment dashboards for every business function across the enterprise. Domo Business-in-a-Box makes it easy for business decision makers across an organization to get up and running quickly with their own data and quickly understand their performance against key metrics.

Deploying new technology solutions typically requires extensive internal resources and comes with a steep learning curve. Domo broke that mold with The Business Cloud, making it easy to get relevant data into the hands of decision makers across the entire organization. With Business-in-a-Box, Domo is democratizing data even further, offering rapid-deployment, role-based dashboards for sales, marketing, finance, operations, IT and other business functions. These best-practice curated collections can be explored and activated with little-to-no technical assistance, and will be part of the onboarding experience for new users. As a result, organizations can unlock value from their data faster and onboard large user groups in a more self-service fashion.

"The data revolution inside companies often starts small -- on a team or in one department -- but rapidly spreads once people catch the vision of how being a data-driven organization transforms the way business is managed," said Josh James, founder and CEO, Domo. "With Domo Business-in-a-Box, we're putting the power of The Business Cloud to work, to accelerate the rate at which entire companies can align around and adopt a data-driven culture."

Domo Business-in-a-Box benefits from the investments Domo made building the first-of-its-kind fully integrated stack. Domo has the industry's largest library of pre-built data connectors to get data into the system quickly. It also has cloud data transformation capabilities to seamlessly prepare data for analysis and a petabyte crunching processing engine to power up user-friendly visualizations. Through the Domo Appstore and its community of developers and partners, customers will have access to an even broader selection of rapid-deployment dashboards.

Domo Business-in-a-Box will be available in late Spring 2017. For more information, go to https://www.domo.com/product/dp17-announcements.

