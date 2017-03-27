Domo Celebrates the Data Revolution With Domo 365, A New Customer Story a Day for 365 Days

SILICON SLOPES, UT--(Marketwired - March 27, 2017) - Yesterday at Domopalooza 17, Domo announced Domo 365, a daily dose of inspiration showcasing Domo customers leading the data revolution with The Business Cloud. At Domo.com/domo365, Domo is featuring a new customer story a day for 365 days.

"Leading up to Domopalooza, we had heard so many passionate stories of customers who are using data and Domo to ignite the data revolution inside their companies," said Josh James, founder and CEO, Domo. "When we issued our call for customer speakers, we were overwhelmed with so many great examples in sales, marketing, operations, IT and HR. We couldn't use them all at Domopalooza and we didn't want to wait another 365 days to bring customers together. With Domo 365, we created a place to celebrate these data revolutionaries and leverage their stories in real-time for other customers who are looking for inspiration on where to drive the data revolution next."

Domo is designed to get real-time data and insights into the hands of everyone across the organization to make better decisions and take actions that improve business performance. Domo's vision for how analytics, business intelligence, data visualization, social, mobile and cloud technologies can be combined is a bold leap from the past. Breaking from the tradition of on-premise tools that can't scale to meet the growing demands of data thirsty organizations, Domo's cloud-based platform can easily scale and is extremely flexible to serve the entire enterprise. Through an ecosystem of Apps, The Business Cloud revolutionizes the way business is managed and offers Domo customers the ability to drive rapid ROI and improve business results.

To follow and read Domo 365, visit http://www.domo.com/domo365.

