Domo Certified for EU-U.S. Privacy Shield Framework

Latest Certification Highlights Domo's Commitment to Data Privacy and Protection

SILICON SLOPES, UT--(Marketwired - February 09, 2017) - Domo, provider of The Business Cloud, the world's first business optimization platform, today announced it has received certification approval from the United States Department of Commerce for the EU-US Privacy Shield Framework program, the successor to EU-U.S. Safe Harbor Program. The EU-U.S. Privacy Shield Framework was designed by the U.S. Department of Commerce and the European Commission to provide companies on both sides of the Atlantic with a mechanism to comply with data protection requirements when transferring personal data from the European Union to the United States in support of transatlantic commerce.

The Domo Business Cloud platform is designed to optimize business by connecting decision makers in real-time to the data and the people they need to improve business results. As such, the Business Cloud is built to meet the enterprise security, compliance and privacy requirements of Domo's U.S. and International customers, particularly in highly regulated industries, such as financial services, governments, health care, pharmaceuticals, energy and technology.

"Ensuring the security and privacy of our customer's most valuable data is the number one priority at Domo," said Ryan Taylor, privacy officer at Domo. "From the beginning, Domo was designed to meet the security, compliance and privacy requirements of our enterprise customers across the world. The Domo Business Cloud is at the forefront of managing and governing data access, thus helping our customers bring their people and data together to improve business results."

The EU-U.S. Privacy Shield certification is just one of the extensive list of audits, assessments and compliance requirements Domo completes to ensure the requisites of customers and regulators are fulfilled. Domo reviews and monitors global privacy laws and regulations, and holds additional security and privacy credentials including: Service Organization Control (SOC) 2 Report Type II, Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPAA) with respect to Protected Health Information (PHI), amongst others.

These certifications and credentials highlight Domo's commitment to the privacy and protection of data in the cloud. As part of the Domo Security & Trust program, security, compliance and privacy controls are in place to protect customers' most sensitive data. The Trust Program also details customer-managed security features in the Business Cloud, in which a Domo customer can seamlessly manage their own Domo Instance in accordance with their own internal security, compliance, governance and privacy requirements.

To review Domo's Privacy Shield Privacy Policy, visit: https://www.domo.com/company/privacy-shield-policy.

