Domo Continues Global Infrastructure Expansion to Meet Growing Demands of Customers and Partners in Europe, as Well as Customers With Worldwide Operations

SILICON SLOPES, UT--(Marketwired - April 25, 2017) - Domo today announced The Business Cloud will also be available on Amazon Web Services (AWS) in Ireland beginning in June 2017. Following Domo's recent infrastructure expansion in Australia, today's announcement highlights Domo's commitment to increasing its global footprint to meet the growing needs of customers and partners in the Europe, Middle East and Africa region, as well as customers with worldwide operations.

"As part of our continued efforts to increase our global footprint, Domo's EMEA AWS infrastructure will offer a scalable and secure cloud platform that meets the security, compliance and privacy requirements of our customers and partners," said Daren Thayne, chief technology officer at Domo. "This exciting news comes quickly after the successful deployment of our Australian AWS infrastructure, and we are confident that our global expansion will support the growth of our customers worldwide."

About Domo

