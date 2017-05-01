Domo Exhibits at Salesforce World Tour 2017 to Help Sales Professionals Better Leverage Data to Improve Business Results

SILICON SLOPES, UT--(Marketwired - May 01, 2017) - Today Domo announced that it will be participating in the Salesforce World Tour 2017 to help sales professionals better leverage data from across their organizations and gain real-time insights to improve business results.

Domo empowers sales professionals with real-time visibility of their most important metrics, helping them understand key aspects of sales performance such as average time to quota to neglected opportunities. Bringing together real-time data and relevant people from across the organization into one platform, Domo enables better decision making and helps establish data-backed best practices to optimize performance. During the Salesforce World Tour, Domo will demonstrate how organizations of all sizes can transform the way their business is managed by turning their valuable data into opportunities.

The Salesforce World Tour is a global roadshow where companies can learn how the Salesforce Customer Success Platform empowers them to connect to all their apps, devices, and customer data in today's cloud, social and mobile world.

Domo will participate in the Salesforce World Tour 2017 in the following cities:

New York City

May 2nd - Javits Center, New York City, NY

London

May 18th - ICC at ExCeL London, England

Boston

May 31st - Hynes Convention Center, Boston, MA

Paris

June 8th - Paris Expo Porte de Versailles, France

Chicago

June 15th - McCormick Convention Center, Chicago, IL

New York City

December 14th - Javits Center, New York City, NY

Salesforce World Tour attendees can see Domo's cloud-based platform in action through on-demand demos in the Customer Success Expos.

About Domo

Domo helps all employees -- from the CEO to the front-line worker -- optimize business performance by connecting them to the right data and people they need to improve business results. Domo's Business Cloud is the world's first customizable platform that enables decision makers to identify and act on strategic opportunities in real time. The company works with the world's leading and most progressive brands across multiple industries including retail, media and entertainment, manufacturing, finance and more. For more information, visit www.domo.com. You can also follow Domo on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn, Google+, Instagram and Pinterest.

