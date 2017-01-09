Domo Heads to NRF Retail's BIG Show 2017 to Help Retailers Maximize the Value of Their Data

SILICON SLOPES, UT--(Marketwired - January 09, 2017) - Domo is at the National Retail Federation's annual Retail's BIG Show next week to help retailers maximize the value of their business data. Retailers interested in discovering how Domo can help enable better decision-making and optimize their business can visit booths 807 and 2546.

Domo will lead a presentation titled, "Business Optimization through Real-time Insights for Retailers." Domo will be joined by customers Jeff Sato, Director of Business Intelligence at The Honest Company, and Trevor Heiner, Director of Business Planning and Analysis for Express Locations, a premium retailer for T-Mobile USA with more than 130 retail stores in 10 states. This session will take place on Monday, January 16 from 3:00 - 3:45pm ET in Hall A, Room 1A 06, Level 1.

"Retail is more complex than ever before as consumer behavior is dramatically splintered between brick-and-mortar, and a growing number of digital sales and distribution channels," said Paul Weiskopf, Domo's senior vice president of corporate development, who is presenting at the show. "Domo helps retailers easily bring together the relevant data about their business, from disparate systems across the broadest range of marketing, distribution and POS channels, to deliver the real-time insights that allow them to make better decisions and optimize business performance."

From tracking store performance, highlighting inventory trends, understanding the buyer's journey and sharing success tactics or collaborating chain-wide, retailers can lead their entire organization to operate more efficiently and effectively with Domo.

At Retail's BIG Show 2017, Domo will be giving live demos, showing firsthand how customers use Domo every day to find answers fast and improve business results. Attendees can also visit www.domo.com/customers for a few highlights of Domo at work in the retail industry.

Retail's BIG Show is a three-day event that offers unparalleled education, collegial networking, and an enormous expo hall full of technologies and solutions. Domo will be joining more than 33,000 professionals as they discover new ideas, get actionable takeaways and build strong relationships with the brightest and most innovative players in the digital retail world. Retail's BIG Show is taking place from January 15 through January 17 at the Jacob K. Javits Convention Center in New York City.

Domo helps all employees -- from the CEO to the front line worker -- optimize business performance by connecting them to the right data and people they need to improve business results. Domo's Business Cloud is the world first customizable platform that enables decision makers to identify and act on strategic opportunities in real time. The company is backed with more than $500 million from the world's best investors and is led by a management team with tenure at the world's most well-known technology companies. For more information, visit www.domo.com. You can also follow Domo on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn, Google+, Instagram and Pinterest.

