Domo Heads to Retail Week Live 2017 to Help Retailers Leverage Omni-channel Data and Optimise Business Results

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM--(Marketwired - March 02, 2017) - Domo is at Retail Week Live next week to demonstrate how its cloud-based platform helps retailers better leverage omni-channel data and optimise business results.

"Retail information has never been more plentiful or painful," said Ian Tickle, senior vice president and EMEA general manager at Domo. "Data is stored in unique formats, disparate systems and in a challenging combination of data centers, leaving this valuable resource scattered and separated from those who need it in real-time. The Domo Business Cloud is built to help retailers better leverage their omni-channel data to improve the customer experience and their top line results."

Domo serves more than 1,000 enterprise customers around the world, including many of the world's most progressive and recognisable retail brands. From tracking store performance, highlighting inventory trends, understanding the buyer's journey, sharing success tactics and collaborating chain-wide, retailers can lead their entire organisation to operate more efficiently and effectively with Domo.

Retail Week Live is a two-day event that brings together retail's brightest minds to connect, inspire and advance the retail industry. Domo will be joining more than 1,200 retail professionals as they explore the latest innovative technology solutions, hear visionary speeches and deep-dive into some of the greatest challenges and opportunities facing the industry today. Retail Week Live is taking place from March 8 through March 9 at the InterContinental in London.

At Retail Week Live 2017, Domo will be giving live demos in booth 24, showing firsthand how customers use Domo every day to find answers fast and improve business results. Attendees can also visit www.domo.com/customers for highlights of Domo at work in the retail industry.

About Domo

Domo helps all employees -- from the CEO to the front line worker -- optimize business performance by connecting them to the right data and people they need to improve business results. Domo's Business Cloud is the world's first customizable platform that enables decision makers to identify and act on strategic opportunities in real time. The company is backed with more than $500 million from the world's best investors and is led by a management team with tenure at the world's most well-known technology companies. For more information, visit www.domo.com. You can also follow Domo on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn, Google+, Instagram and Pinterest.

