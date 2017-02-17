Domo Heads to the Gartner Data and Analytics Summit 2017

Domo Helps IT and BI Leaders Balance Sanity and Control While Meeting Growing Demand for Real-Time Data Access Across the Enterprise

SILICON SLOPES, UT--(Marketwired - February 17, 2017) - Domo is headed to the Gartner Data and Analytics Summit 2017 events to help IT and business intelligence (BI) leaders maximize the value of their business data. Serving more than 1,000 enterprise customers, including 20% of the Fortune 50, Domo will demonstrate how it helps technology and data professionals maintain sanity and control while meeting the growing demand for real-time data access across the enterprise.

IT and BI leaders interested in seeing Domo in action can visit Domo at both the APAC (Australia) and North America (Texas) events:

Sydney, Australia

February 20 - 21, 2017

Domo Booth #S6

Grapevine, TX

March 6 - 9, 2017

Domo Booth #105

At the North America event, Niall Browne, chief information security officer at Domo and James Slagle, vice president of BI & Data Analytics of Apria Healthcare will present on how to enable self-service analytics for business decision makers, with better security and governance for IT leaders. This will be on Tuesday, March 7 at 10:45 am, in Texas B, Level 3.

Domo will also present on providing self-service analytics on Wednesday, March 8.

By easily and reliably connecting to hundreds of cloud-based and on-premises data sources, Domo provides a single platform from which IT and BI leaders can enable decision makers across enterprise to securely access the data they need to make decisions and take actions to improve business results. Domo's centralized administrative and governance capabilities give IT leaders assurance that all data access and usage complies with corporate policy.

Unlike products that are exclusively built for data analysts, Domo's focus on the business decision maker makes it easy for non-technical people to access and interact with their business data, relieving the burden on IT of the time-consuming, repetitive tasks of building and disseminating reports.

For more information, visit: https://www.domo.com/company/events/gartner-data-analytics

