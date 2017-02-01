Domo Honored as a 2017 Coolest Cloud Software Vendor by CRN

SILICON SLOPES, UT--(Marketwired - February 01, 2017) - Domo, provider of the Business Cloud, the world's first platform for business optimization, announced today that CRN ® , a brand of The Channel Company, has named Domo as one of its 20 Coolest Cloud Software Vendors. Companies on this list are chosen for their leading-edge products or their ability to broaden the adoption of cloud software. This recognition is a part of CRN's annual 100 Coolest Cloud Computing Vendors of 2017 lineup, which recognizes the most innovative cloud technology suppliers in each of five categories: infrastructure, platforms and development, security, storage and software.

The Annual 100 Coolest Cloud Computing Vendors are selected by the CRN editorial team for their creativity and innovation in product development, the quality of their services and partner programs, and their demonstrated ability to help customers benefit from the ease of use, flexibility, scalability and budgetary savings that cloud computing offers. In addition, the 100 Coolest Cloud Computing Vendors list serves as a valuable guide for solution providers trying to navigate the cloud market by identifying the vendors that can best help them improve or expand their cloud services.

Domo gives its partners a disruptive platform to accelerate growth and capitalize on new revenue opportunities associated with digital transformation initiatives. Recognized by CRN two years in a row, Domo's Business Cloud enables organizations of all sizes to put the right data into the hands of the right people to improve business performance.

"Cloud-based solutions are now a universal staple of IT services and an integral feature of solution providers' portfolios," said Robert Faletra, CEO of The Channel Company. "It is therefore more important than ever for solution providers to be able to find and choose the best, most capable cloud vendors to partner with. CRN's annual list of the 100 Coolest Cloud Computing Vendors helps them identify and engage these expert suppliers in order to grow and strengthen their cloud businesses. Congratulations to all the vendors on our 2017 list, which have distinguished themselves in this extremely competitive and essential technology area."

The new 100 Coolest Cloud Computing Vendors list will be featured in the February 2017 issue of CRN and online at www.crn.com/cloud100.

About The Channel Company

The Channel Company enables breakthrough IT channel performance with our dominant media, engaging events, expert consulting and education, and innovative marketing services and platforms. As the channel catalyst, we connect and empower technology suppliers, solution providers and end users. Backed by more than 30 years of unequaled channel experience, we draw from our deep knowledge to envision innovative new solutions for ever-evolving challenges in the technology marketplace. www.thechannelco.com

About Domo

Domo helps all employees -- from the CEO to the front line worker -- optimize business performance by connecting them to the data and people they need to improve business results. Domo's Business Cloud is the world's first customizable platform that enables decision makers to identify and act on strategic opportunities in real time. The company is backed with more than $500 million from the world's best investors and is led by a management team with tenure at the world's most well-known technology companies. For more information, visit www.domo.com. You can also follow Domo on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn, Google+, Instagram and Pinterest.

Domo is a trademark of Domo, Inc.