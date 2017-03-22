Domo Introduces Domo Everywhere, a New Offering That Extends Its Award-Winning, Real-Time Data Experience to Millions of Partners and Customers Worldwide

Jay Heglar, Domo's Chief Strategy Officer and Former Amazon Executive, to Lead Program

SILICON SLOPES, UT--(Marketwired - March 22, 2017) - Today Domo announced Domo Everywhere, a new offering that gives Domo customers the ability to make business data from Domo -- such as user behavior, business inventory levels, customer order history or member benefits -- more easily accessible, interactive and consumable to their customers and partners worldwide. Jay Heglar, Domo's Chief Strategy Officer, and previously the head of the enterprise business at Amazon Web Services, will lead the program.

"Domo makes data available for everyone and now our customers can make it available everywhere," said Josh James, founder and CEO of Domo. "The significant emphasis we've had on building a very powerful integrated stack, plus our maniacal focus on the user experience, allows Domo to be shared everywhere in a very secure, seamless and scaleable way."

James added, "Jay's experience in go-to-market strategies for cloud-savvy enterprises will ensure that Domo is extended far and wide, meeting the demands of global enterprises everywhere."

Domo Everywhere includes three distinct offerings, giving customers choices in how they leverage their own brand alongside the Domo experience.

Domo White Label: Leverage the Domo experience under your own brand

With Domo White Label, business-to-consumer and business-to-business organizations such as retailers, technology companies, manufacturers, media companies and advertising agencies can easily deliver the complete Domo experience with their customers, vendors or partners under their own brand.

Domo Embed: Share real-time data from Domo via your website, customer-facing portal or custom app

Domo Embed is the industry's first embedded analytics solution that makes it possible for organizations to share and personalize the real-time data from inside Domo with relevant people outside the company via a branded website, customer-facing portal or custom app. With Domo Embed, customers can leverage their existing visualizations and datasets, further accelerating the time to value and ROI from the platform.

Domo Publish: Share real-time data from Domo with a unique URL

Domo Publish is a sharing option for customers who need to give ad hoc data access to people or groups. This solution allows customers to create a protected area within Domo and assign a unique log-in for data access. Domo Publish is ideal for situations when customers need an efficient and secure method for sharing data. Some use cases for Domo Publish include providing access to key performance metrics for the Board, or providing contractors with access to the specific data they need to perform their tasks.

Domo Everywhere leverages built in single-sign-on integration and personalized data segregation to assure organizations they can deliver a seamless, secure and personalized experience to their customers and partners regardless of how the data is shared. Domo Everywhere builds on existing options for sharing real-time data from the Domo platform such as Buzz, scheduled reports, slides shows, and Microsoft Word and PowerPoint integrations.

In addition to Domo Everywhere, today Domo also announced several new features to The Business Cloud to further revolutionize the way business is managed. These new, highly intuitive capabilities continue to advance customers' ability to drive rapid ROI with the Domo platform and improve business performance.

Domo Everywhere will be available in late Spring 2017. For more information, go to https://www.domo.com/product/dp17-announcements.

About Domo

Domo helps all employees -- from the CEO to the front line worker -- optimize business performance by connecting them to the right data and people they need to improve business results. Domo's Business Cloud is the world's first customizable platform that enables decision makers to identify and act on strategic opportunities in real time. The company is backed with more than $500 million from the world's best investors and is led by a management team with tenure at the world's most well-known technology companies. For more information, visit www.domo.com. You can also follow Domo on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn, Google+, Instagram and Pinterest.

