Domo Joins Cloud Security Alliance to Promote the Use of Best Practices for Security in the Cloud

SILICON SLOPES, UT--(Marketwired - February 23, 2017) - Domo, provider of The Business Cloud -- the world's first business optimization platform -- today announced that it has joined the Cloud Security Alliance (CSA). The CSA is the world's leading organization dedicated to defining and raising awareness of best practices to help ensure a secure cloud computing environment.

"The cloud has proven to be more secure than traditional on-premises infrastructure and we are starting to see enterprise organizations move to the cloud at a much more rapid pace," said Niall Browne, chief information security officer at Domo. "That said, there is still a trust barrier that some organizations need to overcome to fully adopt it more widely. We're committed to working with the CSA to develop and lead reliable cloud security standards that further advance trust and enable organizations to more fully reap the benefits of cloud computing."

Serving many of the world's largest organizations, including 25% of Fortune 50 companies, the Domo Business Cloud platform connects decision makers to the data and the people they need to understand performance versus goals in real-time and improve business results. Domo is the central platform from which data access can be securely managed and governed across the enterprise and is built to meet the security, compliance and privacy requirements of companies in highly regulated industries, such as financial services, government, healthcare, pharmaceuticals, energy and technology.

"As a global cloud-first organization, Domo is at the helm of managing, processing, delivering and securing vast amounts of data in the cloud," said Jim Reavis, co-founder and chief executive officer of the CSA. "The CSA looks forward to having Domo share insights with our member organizations to help develop and execute on secure cloud computing best practices."

Domo's membership in organizations such as the CSA, and recently acquired certifications including the EU-US Privacy Shield Framework, reinforce the company's commitment to advancing cloud privacy and security. The Domo Security & Trust Program represents the security, compliance and privacy controls that are in place to protect Domo customers' most sensitive data.

About the Cloud Security Alliance

The Cloud Security Alliance (CSA) is the world's leading organization dedicated to defining and raising awareness of best practices to help ensure a secure cloud computing environment. CSA harnesses the subject matter expertise of industry practitioners, associations, governments, and its corporate and individual members to offer cloud security-specific research, education, certification, events and products. CSA's activities, knowledge and extensive network benefit the entire community impacted by cloud -- from providers and customers, to governments, entrepreneurs and the assurance industry -- and provide a forum through which diverse parties can work together to create and maintain a trusted cloud ecosystem.

About Domo

Domo helps all employees -- from the CEO to the front line worker -- optimize business performance by connecting them to the right data and people they need to improve business results. Domo's Business Cloud is the world's first customizable platform that enables decision makers to identify and act on strategic opportunities in real time. The company is backed with more than $500 million from the world's best investors and is led by a management team with tenure at the world's most well-known technology companies. For more information, visit www.domo.com. You can also follow Domo on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn, Google+, Instagram and Pinterest.

