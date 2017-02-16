Domo Joins The Shared Assessments Program to Advance Security and Trust in the Cloud

Domo CISO Participates in Creation of Industry Standards for Enterprise Cloud and Vendor Management

SILICON SLOPES, UT--(Marketwired - February 16, 2017) - Domo, provider of The Business Cloud, the world's first business optimization platform, today announced that it has joined The Shared Assessments Program. The Shared Assessments program is the member-driven trusted source in third party risk assurance and management, with more than a decade of developing program resources. Shared Assessments membership and use of the Shared Assessments member-driven Program Tools offers companies and their service providers a standardized, more efficient and less costly means of conducting rigorous assessments of controls for IT and data security, privacy and business resiliency.

The Domo Business Cloud platform is designed to optimize business by connecting decision makers in real-time to the data and the people they need to improve business results. At the forefront of managing and governing data access, Domo actively completes comprehensive audit, assessment and compliance requirements. The Business Cloud is built to meet the enterprise security, compliance and privacy requisites of Domo's U.S. and International customers, particularly in highly regulated industries, such as financial services, governments, health care, pharmaceuticals, energy and technology.

"Through our Shared Assessments membership, Domo continues its commitment to meet the most rigorous security standards," said Niall Browne, chief information security officer at Domo and Shared Assessments steering committee member. "I have had the pleasure of playing a role in the creation of this industry standard, having chaired the Cloud Development Committee and the Steering Commitee. I am delighted that Domo is not only a member, but will also take part in the BITS Shared Assessments annual audit process."

"We commend Domo for joining our Shared Assessments membership in advancing best practices in third party risk management. We look forward to the perspective and innovation that Domo can bring," said Catherine A. Allen, chairman and CEO, The Santa Fe Group, the strategic advisory group that manages the program.

Domo's membership in the Shared Assessments program and similar organizations reinforces the company's commitment to advancing cloud privacy and security. The Domo Security & Trust program represents the security, compliance and privacy controls that are in place to protect Domo customers' most sensitive data.

About the Shared Assessments Program

The Shared Assessments Program is the trusted source in third party risk management, with more than a decade of developing program resources. Shared Assessments helps organizations effectively manage the critical components of the vendor risk management lifecycle that are: creating efficiencies and lowering costs for all participants; kept current with regulations, industry standards and guidelines and the current threat environment; and adopted globally across a broad range of industries both by service providers and their customers. Shared Assessments membership and use of the Shared Assessments member-driven Program Tools offers companies and their service providers a standardized, more efficient and less costly means of conducting rigorous assessments of controls for IT and data security, privacy and business resiliency. The Shared Assessments Program is managed by The Santa Fe Group (http://www.santa-fe-group.com), a strategic advisory company providing unparalleled expertise to leading financial institutions, healthcare payers and providers, law firms, educational institutions, retailers, utilities and other critical infrastructure organizations. The core of The Santa Fe Group's belief system is that, despite how complicated the world of commerce might be, business can -- and should -- be a good citizen. Corporations should be built on a foundation to provide greater good to society. For more information on Shared Assessments, please visit: http://www.sharedassessments.org.

About Domo

Domo helps all employees -- from the CEO to the front line worker -- optimize business performance by connecting them to the right data and people they need to improve business results. Domo's Business Cloud is the world's first customizable platform that enables decision makers to identify and act on strategic opportunities in real time. The company is backed with more than $500 million from the world's best investors and is led by a management team with tenure at the world's most well-known technology companies. For more information, visit www.domo.com. You can also follow Domo on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn, Google+, Instagram and Pinterest.

Domo and The Business Cloud are trademarks of Domo, Inc.