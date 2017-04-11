Domo Leads the Pack of 21 Vendors Evaluated in the Dresner Advisory Services' 2017 Cloud Computing and Business Intelligence Market Study

SILICON SLOPES, UT--(Marketwired - April 11, 2017) - Domo, provider of The Business Cloud -- the world's first business optimization platform -- today announced it is rated the number one cloud business intelligence (BI) vendor in the Dresner Advisory Services' 2017 Cloud Computing and Business Intelligence Market Study, part of the Wisdom of Crowds® series of research.

The 6th edition report examined end user deployment trends and attitudes toward cloud BI. Considerations for vendor rankings included cloud BI features, cloud architecture, cloud security, data connectors -- all weighted by end user priority of capabilities.

"Since our first analysis of this market in 2012, we have seen deployments of public cloud BI applications grow steadily. This year's study found that forty percent of respondents will increase spending on private cloud while 34 percent will increase budgets for public cloud. As such, we believe that cloud BI will continue to move into the mainstream," said Howard Dresner, founder and chief research officer at Dresner Advisory Services. "Congratulations to Domo for ranking first in our 2017 Cloud Business Intelligence Vendor Ratings."

The Market Study showcases the steady growth of cloud BI, with successful BI organizations citing the substantial benefits over traditional on-premises implementations. The Market Study also indicates that ad-hoc query, advanced visualization, dashboards, data integration/data quality, end-user self-service and reporting are the most required cloud BI features -- all of which are core strengths of Domo's Business Cloud.

As the world's largest analytics platform for business data, the power and scale of the Domo Business Cloud have enabled data-driven business transformations at some of the most innovative and progressive organizations across the world. Built as a cloud-first solution, Domo is designed to transform the way business is managed by making data accessible and actionable for all decision makers. Across the entire enterprise, all employees -- from the CEO to front line workers -- can use Domo to optimize business performance by connecting them to the right data and people they need to improve business results.

The Business Cloud has uploaded more than 25 petabytes, equaling more than 100 trillion rows of data, and has connected more than one million discrete data sources while maintaining industry-leading uptime and performance. In 2106, Domo delivered more than 14,000 updates to The Business Cloud, without disruption to the customer experience.

