Domo Shortlisted for Cloud Excellence and Data Innovation in 2016-2017 Cloud Awards Program

SILICON SLOPES, UT--(Marketwired - January 25, 2017) - Domo announced today that it has been named a finalist in the 2016-2017 Cloud Awards Program in the Best Cloud Business Intelligence or Analytics Solution category. Additionally, Domo customer Randstad Sourceright was named a finalist in the Most Innovative Use of Data in the Cloud category. These recognitions highlight Domo's ability to leverage the cloud and its business optimization platform to bring people and data together to improve how businesses are run.

The Cloud Awards is an international program which has been recognizing and honoring industry leaders, innovators and organizational transformation in cloud computing since 2011. The program celebrates excellence and innovation in the rapid-growth cloud computing market. Over 300 organizations entered, with entries coming from across the globe, covering the Americas, Australia, Europe and the Middle East.

"In our sixth year of recognizing and celebrating excellence and innovation in the cloud the standard of entries has been staggering," said Larry Johnson, Cloud Awards organizer. "This high level of excellence is reflected in the size of organization we are seeing enter -- from start-ups to blue chips, and everything in between."

Final winners will be announced on Tuesday, January 31, 2017 and the full shortlist can be viewed here: https://www.cloud-awards.com/2017-shortlist.

Domo helps all employees -- from the CEO to the front line worker -- optimize business performance by connecting them to the data and people they need to improve business results. Domo's Business Cloud is the world's first customizable platform that enables decision makers to identify and act on strategic opportunities in real time. The company is backed with more than $500 million from the world's best investors and is led by a management team with tenure at the world's most well-known technology companies. For more information, visit www.domo.com. You can also follow Domo on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn, Google+, Instagram and Pinterest.

