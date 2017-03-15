Domopalooza 2017 Offers Exceptional Education, Training and Networking Opportunities for Attendees

Domo's Annual Customer Event Will Deliver All-Star Lineup of Industry Experts and Customer Speakers

SILICON SLOPES, UT--(Marketwired - March 15, 2017) - Today Domo announced its full lineup of Mainstage speakers at Domopalooza™ 2017. Domopalooza, Domo's annual customer event, is designed to educate, inform and inspire Domo's fast-growing community of users from the world's most progressive organizations and most recognizable brands. In its third year, Domopalooza will be held March 21 - 24, 2017, at The Grand America Hotel in Salt Lake City.

Keynote speakers include:

Theo Epstein, President of Baseball Operations for the Chicago Cubs

Dr. Ed Catmull, Co-founder and President of Pixar Animation Studios, President of Walt Disney Animation Studios, and Author of Creativity, Inc.

Nate Silver, World-renown Statistician and Editor-in-Chief of FiveThirtyEight

Mainstage customer speakers include:

Target's Lisa Roath, Vice President of Merchandising Transformation & Insights and Ben Schein, Director of Business Intelligence (BI) and Analytics

Univision Communications Inc.'s David Katz, Vice President and General Manager of Programmatic Revenue and Operations

Sephora's Christel Bouvron, Head of Business Intelligence for Southeast Asia

UnitedHealth Group's, Olivier Vankerk, VP of Workforce Analytics and Reporting

Balfour Beatty PLC's Jon Ryley, Head of Winning Business

Additionally, Domopalooza has announced a hot lineup of high-energy evening entertainment including: Macklemore & Ryan Lewis, Jason Derulo, Kesha and Miguel.

From keynote presentations to more than 35 breakout sessions and nearly 40 customer speakers, hands-on personalized training and networking opportunities, attendees will gain valuable lessons from industry and Domo experts, and learn how all employees -- from the CEO to front line workers -- can use Domo to optimize business performance by connecting them to the right data and people they need to improve business results.

New to the 2017 Domopalooza Partner Pavilion is the App Showcase, where six Domo partners will demo a customized solution that takes both data and Domo to deliver targeted insights. The six partners to be featured in the App Showcase are: SolutionStream, Red Door Interactive, BlueMoon Digital, VizaData, Peloton and Search Discovery.

To review the agenda and register for Domopalooza, visit Domopalooza's event page.

