Domopalooza Welcomes David Katz, Univision Digital's VP of Programmatic, to the Mainstage

Digital Advertising and Analytics Leader to Discuss Leveraging Data to Produce Actionable Insights and Optimize Business Performance

SILICON SLOPES, UT--(Marketwired - March 09, 2017) - Today Domo announced that David Katz, vice president and general manager of Programmatic Revenue and Operations at Univision Communications Inc., will speak on the mainstage at Domopalooza™ 2017. Katz will discuss how his newly-formed Programmatic Advertising and Optimization team uses Domo and data to optimize business performance.

Univision Communications Inc. is the leading media company serving Hispanic America with a portfolio of 17 broadcast, cable and digital networks and partnerships, 126 local TV and Radio stations and an array of digital brands. Katz manages the operations and sales of digital programmatic advertising at Univision Digital, the leading digital publisher serving Hispanic America. Katz is a unique player in the Advertising industry, having a 360-degree perspective of supply, demand and technology. Katz is also the founder of Adverlytics, a networking group of more than 1,000 Ad industry professionals, focused on the intersection of digital advertising and analytics.

Domopalooza, Domo's annual customer event, is designed to educate, inform and inspire Domo's fast-growing community of users from the world's most progressive organizations and most recognizable brands. In its third year, Domopalooza will be held March 21 - 24, 2017, at The Grand America Hotel in Salt Lake City.

From keynote presentations to more than 35 breakout sessions, hands-on personalized training and networking opportunities, attendees will gain valuable lessons from industry experts and fellow customers. They'll gain new insights on how to leverage Domo, and learn how all employees -- from the CEO to front line workers -- can use Domo to optimize business performance by connecting them to the right data and people they need to improve business results.

To learn more about how experts from Univision and other successful organizations are using Domo to get more value from their business data, register for Domopalooza on Domopalooza's event page.

About Domo

Domo helps all employees -- from the CEO to the front line worker -- optimize business performance by connecting them to the right data and people they need to improve business results. Domo's Business Cloud is the world's first customizable platform that enables decision makers to identify and act on strategic opportunities in real time. The company is backed with more than $500 million from the world's best investors and is led by a management team with tenure at the world's most well-known technology companies. For more information, visit www.domo.com. You can also follow Domo on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn, Google+, Instagram and Pinterest.

Domo, The Business Cloud and Domopalooza are trademarks of Domo, Inc.