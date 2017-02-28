Domopalooza Welcomes UnitedHealth Group's Olivier Vankerk to the Mainstage

SILICON SLOPES, UT--(Marketwired - February 28, 2017) - Today Domo announced that Olivier Vankerk, VP of workforce analytics and reporting at UnitedHealth Group, will speak on the mainstage at Domopalooza™ 2017. Vankerk will discuss how UnitedHealth Group, the largest healthcare company in the U.S., is leveraging data and Domo to unlock real-time business insights and improve results.

Domopalooza, Domo's annual customer event, is designed to educate, inform and inspire Domo's fast-growing community of users from the world's most progressive organizations and most recognizable brands. From keynote presentations to more than 35 breakout sessions, hands-on personalized training and networking opportunities, attendees will gain valuable lessons from industry experts and fellow customers. In its third year, Domopalooza will be held March 21 - 24, 2017, at The Grand America Hotel in Salt Lake City.

Vankerk joins a lineup of inspiring speakers, including World Series game-changer Theo Epstein, world-renown statistician Nate Silver, and Pixar co-founder and president Dr. Ed Catmull. All will share their insights on leveraging data to make decisions that optimize organizational performance. More announcements are coming soon.

To learn more about how UnitedHealth Group and other successful organizations are using Domo to get more value from their business data, register for Domopalooza on Domopalooza's event page.

